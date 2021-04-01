Lions Trade Down for Zaven Collins in Latest Mock Draft

Read more on who Vito Chirco selects in his third Lions-specific seven-round mock draft

Draft month is finally here, which means it's time for another SI All Lions mock draft.

Remember, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes presently possesses six total picks in the draft.

Without further ado, here's my third stab at making all six selections for the Lions.

First round, No. 15 overall (trade with New England Patriots): Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

The Lions pull off a draft day trade with the Patriots, and move back to No. 15 overall. As part of the package, Holmes & Co. also acquire New England's first-and-second-round picks in 2022.

And with the No. 15 pick, I have Detroit taking the Bronko Nagurski Award winner from a year ago in Collins.

If there is truth to the speculation that Collins is a hot draft commodity and has been moving up teams' draft boards in recent weeks, then pulling the trigger on him in the middle of the first round would be worth it.

It might be worth it regardless, though. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins possesses the ability to both effectively rush the passer and play in coverage.

With that said, he has the makeup of a three-down defender who can play in multiple schemes, and he would provide an immediate boost to the Lions' anemic linebackers group.

From my perspective, Collins wouldn't be a reach for Detroit in the first round. Instead, the Tulsa product would be just right for the organization at No. 15.

Jonathan Dyer, USA TODAY Sports

Second round, No. 41 overall: Texas EDGE/LB Joseph Ossai

Sure, I already have the Lions taking Collins. But, it doesn't mean the franchise shouldn't select the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Ossai, if he's still available at No. 41 overall.

My mindset is that Holmes & Co. should try to stack up at the positions where the organization was weak a season ago, and one of those positions was at EDGE/linebacker.

Enter Ossai, who brings a ton of versatility to the table. He possesses the ability to line up as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and to put his hand in the dirt in a four-man defensive front.

Also, remember that Collins can play both inside and outside linebacker. Ossai, meanwhile, would exclusively be an OLB, if he suits up at the linebacker position.

Most importantly, the selection of Ossai would upgrade a Detroit pass-rush unit that needs all the help it can get.

So, while it might not be the most popular decision, I'm a fan of doubling up at the EDGE/LB position and taking Collins and Ossai in back-to-back rounds.

Third round, No. 72 overall: Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams

I'm going back to a popular pick of mine with Williams, the brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, at No. 72 overall.

I believe that Rodarius, the older brother of Greedy, is the right man to help fix the Lions' secondary at this spot in the draft.

He finished with 169 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 27 passes defensed and one forced fumble in four seasons at Oklahoma State.

And, in 2020, he accounted for the fourth-best coverage snaps played per catch allowed ratio among outside CBs (24.0 snaps played/catch), according to Pro Football Focus.

Third round, No. 101 overall (acquired from the L.A. Rams): Michigan WR Nico Collins

Detroit has seen its wide receivers room be emptied out this offseason, via the departures of Kenny Golladay (N.Y. Giants), Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jamal Agnew (Jaguars) in free agency.

So, the organization, even after signing receivers Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, direly needs to acquire a pass-catcher within the first three rounds of this year's NFL Draft.

Enter Collins, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout out of the University of Michigan.

Collins, who opted out of the 2020 season over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, is a legitimate vertical threat with above average ball skills.

He put on an impressive display during his pro day workout at Michigan, recording a 4.43 40-yard dash time.

His speed makes him a mismatch for many linebackers over the middle of the field, and his size provides him with an advantage against smaller defensive backs on the outside.

He has the makeup of an X-receiver at the next level, and would be a solid pick for the Lions at No. 101 overall.

Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry

So, I've selected players at the EDGE/LB position in back-to-back rounds, and now, I'm doing the same at wide receiver.

Standing in at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, Terry is another big wideout, like Collins, that would add some quality depth to Detroit's receivers room.

Terry is a burner-type receiver who showcased the ability to make big plays down the field during his time at Florida State.

In three seasons with the Seminoles, he recorded 118 receptions for 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While he's not a finished product and still needs to fine tune his route-running, he'd be a nice find for the Lions at No. 112 overall.

Fifth round, No. 153 overall: Michigan CB Ambry Thomas

The Lions add another piece to their secondary with this pick.

Thomas, who opted out of playing in 2020 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, profiles as a starting-caliber NFL cornerback.

As Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network writes,

"Thomas was most effective in coverage playing in press and disrupting route releases inside the contact window — he’s a physical player who does well when able to get his hands on the receiver and upset the timing of patterns."

In 2019, he totaled 38 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Selecting Thomas would also be a PR home run for the Lions, as a result of him being a graduate of Detroit King High School.

Holmes & Co. couldn't go wrong with taking Thomas at this point in the draft.

More from SI All Lions:

Are Jahlani Tavai's Days Numbered with Detroit Lions?

Lions Hope To Be 'Serious Contenders' To Host 2024 NFL Draft

Tight End Kyle Pitts Embraces 'Unicorn' Label

Wideout Ja'Marr Chase 'Can't Wait To Get Into NFL

How Lions Can Best Use DL Michael Brockers