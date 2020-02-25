Live Update: Quinn & Patricia at NFL Combine

Follow along here with SI Lions Maven with for the latest on what is said when Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn address the media from Indianapolis, site of the 2020 NFL Combine.

Watch Here

GM Bob Quinn:

General Manager Bob Quinn reiterates today that all Matthew Stafford trade rumors are false.

In regards to cornerback Darius Slay, all options remain on the table, including a trade, a new contract or having Slay play out his current contract.

Quinn opens his media session discussing the changes to the media schedule

Quinn expects big things from tight end T.J. Hockenson going forward.

Quinn states that since Detroit is drafting at No. 3, they will evaluate everybody. “We’re drafting at 3 so we have to look at everybody."

In regards to Stafford, he is already working out and will be ready to participate fully for the offseason programs.

Quinn calls WRs, DBs, RBs deep positions in this year's draft.

Quinn asked by a media member asked how do you know when it's time to replace a quarteback. His reply was he looks at it every day. Stafford's arm strength is still great and he might be more athletic now than four years ago.

Head Coach Matt Patricia

Patricia is wearing a Detroit vs. Everybody shirt at the combine.

Patricia on Damon Harrison's release - I have the utmost respect for him. In our conversations, it was that time to move on. Both sides felt it was the right time to move on.

Patricia says Ben Johnson will move permanently into tight end coaching role.