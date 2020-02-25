LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Live Update: Quinn & Patricia at NFL Combine

John Maakaron

Follow along here with SI Lions Maven with for the latest on what is said when Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn address the media from Indianapolis, site of the 2020 NFL Combine.

Watch Here

GM Bob Quinn:

General Manager Bob Quinn reiterates today that all Matthew Stafford trade rumors are false. 

In regards to cornerback Darius Slay, all options remain on the table, including a trade, a new contract or having Slay play out his current contract.

Quinn opens his media session discussing the changes to the media schedule

Quinn expects big things from tight end T.J. Hockenson going forward.

Quinn states that since Detroit is drafting at No. 3, they will evaluate everybody. “We’re drafting at 3 so we have to look at everybody."

In regards to Stafford, he is already working out and will be ready to participate fully for the offseason programs. 

Quinn calls WRs, DBs, RBs deep positions in this year's draft.

Quinn asked by a media member asked how do you know when it's time to replace a quarteback. His reply was he looks at it every day. Stafford's arm strength is still great and he might be more athletic now than four years ago.

Head Coach Matt Patricia 

Patricia is wearing a Detroit vs. Everybody shirt at the combine.

Patricia on Damon Harrison's release - I have the utmost respect for him. In our conversations, it was that time to move on. Both sides felt it was the right time to move on. 

Patricia says Ben Johnson will move permanently into tight end coaching role.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Stafford Expected to Participate Fully in Offseason Workouts

Matthew Stafford is already working out and should be ready to participate in offseason program.

John Maakaron

Patriots Guard Joe Thuney Should Be Coveted by Lions

Lions could look to bring in guard Joe Thuney when free agency period begins in March

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia Speak Tuesday at NFL Combine

Detroit's general manager and head coach will address the media Tuesday afternoon. What have we learned in year's past?

John Maakaron

Why CB Jeff Okudah's Combine Performance is Highly Relevant to Lions

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah continues to be a player mocked to Detroit in many NFL mock drafts

John Maakaron

NFL Players Have Been Openly Recruiting Darius Slay

Several NFL players have openly expressed interest in having Darius Slay join their organization

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

3 Lions Storylines to Watch at 2020 NFL Combine

These storylines should be paid attention to this week at the 2020 NFL combine

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: EDGE Rusher

Logan Lamorandier previews the EDGE rushers participating at the NFL Combine

Logan Lamorandier

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford at the 2009 NFL Combine

To kickoff this week's NFL Combine, lets start by taking a look back at Matthew Stafford at the 2009 NFL Combine

John Maakaron

Better Fit: Okudah or Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Jeff Okudah or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

Who's More Important to Keep: Graham Glasgow or Darius Slay?

Vito Chirco opines on whether Graham Glasgow or Darius Slay is more important for the Lions to keep this offseason

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1