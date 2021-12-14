Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates Touchdown With Detroit D.U.S.T. Reference

Odell Beckham Jr. has one of the best touchdown celebrations of the season.

Those in the Metro Detroit area may have recognized the touchdown celebration Odell Beckham Jr. performed on Monday Night Football.

Over the past few weeks, a series of viral videos have surfaced online that supposedly show regular citizens how to protect themselves in case they find themselves in dangerous situations.

According to the Detroit D.U.S.T. website, "This REAL world training has been proven in Detroit, and enables police and the public to protect themselves from violent attackers! Our training system is specifically designed to make sure that you, and your family have intelligent options to increase survivability under all threat conditions!"

While some may ridicule the information presented, the Detroit Urban Survival Training videos have gone viral online and have been the subject of much debate regarding its efficacy.

On Monday evening, Los Angeles Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals. The touchdown gave the Rams a 7-3 lead.

It was the third consecutive game the talented wideout has found the end zone.

After giving the Rams the lead, Beckham made reference to the self-defense videos in one of the most unique celebrations performed all season.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams are currently tied 10-10 with their rival in the NFC West midway thought the second quarter.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER