Madden 26 Has Perfect Description of Dan Campbell
The latest Madden 26 trailer highlights a new update to the popular football game, considered the first of it's kind in a decade, to the game's Franchise Mode.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is listed as a "development wizard" that users can model their franchise coach after.
Players in Franchise Mode are able to select distinct type of coaching styles: defensive genius, offensive guru, development wizard when creating their coach in the game.
This year's game will also feature AI-driven coach decision-making, meaning players who play against the Lions will have to be prepared for the team to go for it on fourth downs similar to how the Lions do it in real life.
Detroit's popular head coach has been heralded for his ability to rally a locker room and to have his team able to overcome a significant amount of adversity. After a 3-13-1 finish in his first season, Campbell has led the Lions to three-straight winning seasons and two NFC North division championships.
Last year, the team was without key defensive contributors, but was still able to secure 15 wins and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
In year's past, talented players would come to Motown, but not see their skills develop or their vast potential met.
Part of the core values the current regime has is the draft and develop model. Through competition and tough practices, Campbell has been able to develop several young players, as Detroit underwent a complete teardown and rebuild back in 2021.
Recently, Pro Football Network ranked the former NFL tight end as the fifth-best coach in the NFL.
"Dan Campbell has completely reshaped the Detroit Lions’ identity. In just a few seasons, he’s taken a franchise long defined as bottom-dwellers and turned it into a legitimate contender," writes Brandon Austin. "Campbell’s next chapter may be his most difficult yet, as he watched both his offensive and defensive coordinators leave for head coaching jobs, including one to the division rival Chicago Bears. He’s turned the Lions into winners, but now he has to ensure they stay there and get over the hump."