Ranking Defenses Lions Will Face in 2025
The Detroit Lions will not have an easy road to a third-straight division title in 2025.
Their schedule is loaded with opponents who made the postseason last season, and many of their showdowns will be against teams with stout defenses.
As a result, the Lions' explosive offense will be tested weekly as they look to replicate last year's effort that saw them finish first in scoring.
Here is a ranking of the defenses the Lions will face in 2025.
14.) Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have struggled to get enough stops for their offense over the past two seasons, leading to several close losses in shootout games. Trey Hendrickson is an All-Pro talent on the edge, but he remains mired in a contract dispute that has kept him off the field this offseason.
Logan Wilson is a solid middle linebacker, and Demetrius Knight is an intriguing rookie who could also help the middle of the defense.
However, the secondary has some young pieces who need to develop and they're coming off a season in which they ranked tied-for-25th in scoring defense and 21st in passing defense. As a result, the Bengals' defense needs to improve if they want to make another deep playoff run.
13.) Washington Commanders
The Commanders will be relying on a lot of veteran talent to help them repeat last year's run to the NFC Championship. Bobby Wagner is an excellent linebacker but is past his prime at age-35, and the Commanders' strong pass defense masked some serious struggles defending the run.
As far as the pass-rush is concerned, the Commanders had a disappointing five-sack season from free agent addition Dorance Armstrong. The team also lacks a strong second option to help him pressure the quarterback.
Mike Sainristil was a solid piece as a rookie and will be looking to continue to grow in 2025. However, the secondary's hopes could hinge on a return to form from Marshon Lattimore, who struggled after being acquired at last season's trade deadline.
12.) Cleveland Browns
Cleveland re-upped its agreement with Myles Garrett on a historic contract extension, which will pay him $40 million annually. As a result, they have one of the game's best edge rushers and will always have a consistent edge presence.
The Browns also added two exciting rookies to their defense in defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, both of which were among the best talents in this year's class at their positions. If both can have instant impacts, the Browns' defense will be much better than anticipated.
In the secondary, Cleveland is led by Denzel Ward at cornerback and Grant Delpit at safety. If they can find a reliable safety to pair with Delpit and another strong corner, the overall secondary production will boost the defense as a whole.
11.) Chicago Bears
The Bears have the potential to take a big step forward in 2025. While all the attention is on their offense with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach, there is plenty of talent on this defense that could wind up making the group a resurgent team.
For starters, Jaylon Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in the division and is looking to add a third-straight Pro Bowl appearance to his resume. Montez Sweat and new free agent signing Dayo Odeyingbo will anchor the pass-rush, while T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds give them two solid linebackers.
Chicago's secondary struggled at times, and often the issues on offense compounded into defensive struggles. However, there are some pieces in place that could help them be much improved in 2025.
10.) Dallas Cowboys
Dallas' defensive success is contingent on veterans returning to form. Micah Parsons will be the top defender and is one of the best edge defenders in the league. With his versatility and ability to line up in any shade on the defensive line, he'll be a dynamic force once again.
Where things get interesting is in the secondary. In 2023, DaRon Bland was one of the best corners in the entire league. He missed 10 games in 2024 and as such will benefit from the offseason in an effort to get back to form and remain healthy.
Additionally, Trevon Diggs holds plenty of weight in this equation. He's been limited to 13 games total over the past two seasons but is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. If the secondary bounces back, Dallas will likely out perform this ranking.
9.) Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to age and talent, as they've invested several draft picks in upgrading their young skill over the past several seasons. In particular, the retirement of one of the best defensive tackles in Aaron Donald was met with the additions of Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.
Jared Verse is a 2024 first-round pick who won Defensive Rookie of the Year after a strong debut. The rams also feature Poona Ford on the interior, and a linebacking corps headlined by Troy Reeder.
The secondary remains somewhat of a concern, with Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon headlining the cornerback room.
8.) New York Giants
New York has some serious firepower on its defensive line, including Dexter Lawrence at the tackle position. Additionally, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux hold down the edges, with rookie Abdul Carter also working his way into the mix.
The Giants have also made moves to upgrade their secondary with the signings of Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland at the cornerback and safety positions, respectively. If everything comes together, New York's defense could spark the team towards being a surprise contender in their division.
7.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As long as the Buccaneers remain healthy, their defense could wind up being a big factor toward their run to another NFC South crown. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has All-Pro potential, and the front seven features plenty of veteran talent.
With Vita Vea serving as the anchor of the group, the Buccaneers will always have a dominant run-stuffing presence in the middle of their defensive line. Lavonte David is the centerpiece at middle linebacker, and Hasson Reddick is looking for a bounce-back season on a one-year deal.
6.) Minnesota Vikings
Over the last two seasons, the Vikings have made a serious attempt at infusing their defense with new talent. Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard are two solid edge rushers added last offseason, and Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave are solid newcomers from this year's crop.
Elsewhere, the Vikings also have cornerback Cam Bynum and a pair of talented safeties in Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus. Isaiah Rogers is an intriguing addition at cornerback and should fit nicely in Minnesota's secondary.
The Vikings' pass rush also features Ivan Pace Jr., an undrafted free agent who has had two solid seasons to start his career.
5.) Green Bay Packers
The Packers released Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, but do have some talent waiting in the wings. Carrington Valentine and newly signed free agent Nate Hobbs are among the options at cornerback, with return man Keisean Nixon also factoring into the mix.
On the defensive line, the Packers have Kenny Clark in the middle and Rashan Gary leading the attack on the edge. Safety Xavier McKinney is also an All-Pro candidate after a strong first season with the organization.
Green Bay has some star power on its defense, and was top-five in total defense a year ago. If questions in the secondary are answered, they'll have a strong group once again.
4.) Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs ranked eighth against the run last year and fifth in scoring, and boast plenty of veterans who are difference makers. Chris Jones is one of the best active defensive tackles, while George Karlaftis is an up-and-coming edge rusher.
Nick Bolton is the centerpiece of the defense as the middle linebacker, with vets Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal also serving in the middle of the defense. Free agent signing Kristian Fulton joins the mix at cornerback, along with returning starter Isaiah McDuffie.
While not overly flashy, the Chiefs still have plenty of steady and reliable talents that will help them continue to contend for championships on the defensive side.
3.) Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens' physical identity goes beyond their ability to run the ball, as they have also been one of the league's best run defenses in recent years. They ranked first last season, allowing an average of 80.1 yards per game on the ground.
Nnamdi Madubuike is a solid presence up front and has the versatility to line up in multiple techniques, while the middle of the defense is led by Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy at linebacker.
Kyle Hamiltion is a potential All-Pro at safety and is consistently around the ball. He'll be joined at the position by first-round pick Malaki Starks, who could wind up being one of the draft's biggest steals. Baltimore also got better at cornerback with the addition of Jaire Alexander.
2.) Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers added another veteran star to the mix by trading for Jalen Ramsey on Monday, sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins in the trade. Ramsey joins a defense that is loaded with experienced stars who will be among the league's deepest defenses.
T.J. Watt headlines the group as a seven-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro selection. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is in the middle of a contract dispute, but as long as he's on the field by the time the regular season starts, he will be wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Pittsburgh also features players like Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward and first-round pick Derrick Harmon on its front-seven. Anchoring the secondary will be Ramsey, veteran Darius Slay, second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and newly re-signed safety DeShon Elliott.
1.) Philadelphia Eagles
Leading this list are the reigning Super Bowl champions, who compliment their explosive offense with an elite defense. Even with Josh Sweat off to Arizona, the Eagles still have a pass rush unit that features Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo.
At linebacker, Zack Baun was a revelation last season who will certainly be among the league's best. Azeez Ojulari joins the roster on a one-year deal from New York, and Nakobe Dean will be in the mix as well.
With the loss of Darius Slay, the Eagles are banking on a strong year of growth from Kelee Ringo alongside Cooper DeJean and 2024 first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell. Reed Blankenship will hold down one safety spot, and rookie Andrew Mukuba could compete for the second spot.