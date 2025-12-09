Why Detroit Lions Have Not Stacked Wins Explored

Since October, for a span of nine NFL games, the Detroit Lions have not been able to stack wins.

The results over the course of two months have showcased a team that wins one week, loses the next.

With a roster that has proven talent on both sides of the football, the results have been a little bit of a head-scratcher.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Dan Campbell addressed why the team has not been able to win back-to-back games in several weeks, and how the team can reach a level of consistency, over the course of the final month of the 2025 season.

"You'd love to be able to just put your finger right on it. I don't think it's always that easy. I know this, I just go back to, we're not playing clean enough football," said Campbell. "Some of it there, again, we're making these mistakes that we have not traditionally made. That really comes down to, like I said, your own discipline. So, we clean those up, we keep attacking them, we get some some guys to really grow up for us and grow up fast. And then, we'll be good."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit has young players along the interior of the offensive line and has been again dealing with a myriad of injuries.

As a result, the team sits with a record of 8-5 and sits outside of the NFC playoff chase.

Campbell indicated when asked what could be done to achieve the level of play that will help the team stack wins. Based on the playoff standings, it is expected the team needs to go 4-0 and 3-1 the final quarter of the regular season.

"Like we do every week, man. You you talk about the things that could creep up and get us. We still had a number of mistakes, you know, pre-snap penalties, things of that nature," said Campbell. "We had a couple of things where we're not lined up properly, tempo, illegal formation. Stuff that should not be an issue. So, we just go after those. That's where you start, the stuff that you have complete control over.

"Your own focus, your own discipline," Campbell added. "You start there and then we go back to what really helped us win that game. That was the takeaways. We actively went after that football, and that's what we don't every week. But, we went after and we got some out. I do think those things are, it is contagious. One leads to the next, to the next, to the next. And pretty soon, everybody started to get some punch outs. So those were big. We turned them into points."

