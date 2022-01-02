Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Interceptions against Ravens

Matthew Stafford is off to a terrible start in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are all too familiar with the struggles of Matthew Stafford.

All throughout his tenure in Motown, Stafford was plagued with tossing interceptions at inopportune times.

With the postseason just around the corner, the 33-year-old quarterback is having a nightmarish start for the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

In the first half, Stafford has tossed two interceptions to Ravens linebacker Chuck Clark.

The first was returned by Clark to the end zone, giving the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and the front office made a heavy investment in Stafford, as they traded Jared Goff, along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick, to the Lions for Stafford this past offseason.

The ex-Lions signal-caller is now the active leader in interceptions returned for touchdown. He just threw the 27th pick-six of his career and his fourth this season.

He’s now only four behind the all-time lead for interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Stafford also made some questionable decisions in losses to the Titans and 49ers earlier this season.

Tossing a pick-six in consecutive weeks earlier in the year contributed to the Rams' struggles, after a solid start to the 2021 campaign.

On Sunday against the Ravens, Stafford missed an open Cooper Kupp on his second interception.

The Ravens currently lead the Rams, 10-0, late in the second quarter.

