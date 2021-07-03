NFL Analyst: D'Andre Swift 'Must Find Consistency'

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to accomplish big things in his second season in Motown.

As a rookie, the former second-round pick led the team with 10 touchdowns, and finished with 521 yards rushing.

The new coaching staff in Detroit appears to be ready to provide Swift with an opportunity to have a bigger role in the offense this season.

One NFL analyst believes the versatile and talented back must work to avoid disappointing outings during his sophomore campaign in the league.

According to former NFL running back and NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew, who ranked Swift as the 22nd-best back in the league, "Swift's rookie season was a mixed bag with a few big performances but more subpar outings. The Lions can't afford for their rushing attack to have a lull that stretches on for a while. Swift, a talented and versatile weapon out of the backfield, must find consistency and make a major Year 2 leap in Anthony Lynn's offense."

New Lions running backs coach Duce Staley believes that Swift has all the skills to be a 25-touch-a-game running back in the NFL.

“A lot of people think you got to go have 20 carries as (a) running back to be successful, and sometimes you do. But touches, when you have a good back, an electrifying back, touches are definitely more important," Staley said. “You can get 18 carries and seven touches, as far as receptions, and you have 25 touches, which is what you want from your star back. When I look at D’Andre, I do think he’s a three-down back, and like I said, he has some special traits I can’t wait to get my hands on. So, I’m excited about that.”

