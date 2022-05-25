Is DL Michael Brockers Roster Spot Safe in 2022?

Could Michael Brockers be a surprise cut ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers did not have the type of season in 2021 that was indicative of his career in the National Football League.

In 2021, his first season in Motown, Brockers only recorded 52 tackles and one sack.

Currently, he is the only member of the roster that is older than the age of 30, making him the elder statesman of a young, retooling organization.

This offseason, general manager Brad Holmes drafted young, versatile defensive linemen that could make for interesting training camp battles this summer.

If the Lions decided to part ways with Brockers prior to June 1st, the team could incur a dead cap hit of $7.95 million. The dead cap hit would be $5.975 million if he was cut after June 1st.

The team could potentially save $3,000,000 on the cap this season if he was cut post-June 1st.

In a recent list of surprise veteran cuts that could be made ahead of the start of the new season, Bleacher Report included the 31-year-old on their list.

"The Lions can cut Brockers and allow their young defensive linemen to soak up meaningful snaps," Maurice Moton wrote. "If Brockers hits the market, he would make a good fit with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have made an attempt to patch up their porous, 30th-ranked run defense from the 2021 campaign by signing Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. As Brockers has done with the Rams and Lions, he would play in an odd-man front in a rotational role."

