Mike Green Was Lions Target in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions have been projected to land an edge rusher in the latest round of NFL mock drafts released online.
Pundits and supporters have clearly identified one of Detroit's biggest areas of need heading into the upcoming draft.
In the latest NFL mock draft released by Sports Illustrated, Detroit targets defensive end Mike Green out of Marshall with the 28th overall pick.
"The Lions have Aidan Hutchinson headlining their pass rush, but adding another piece on the opposite side takes the unit to a higher level," Sports Illustrated explained. "Green led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, and he can win with both speed and power. The knock on Green’s skill set is size -- he’s 6' 3", 252 pounds with 32-inch arms."
At the scouting combine, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive lineman was asked about a pair of sexual assault allegations made against him in the past.
Green denied engaging in wrongdoing and has not ever been formally charged with violating the law.
"There's a lot of talk out there, and it's just a bunch of people that really don't know what actually happened," Green said. "I've never done anything wrong. I've never been charged with anything. My main focus right now is just telling these teams everything that they need and want to know. It's just a little frustrating, just seeing online that everybody just has everything to say, and that's not the case."
The talented pass rusher indicated he would stick to his process and not focus on the allegations he vehemently denied when asked by reporters at the combine.
He impressed during his Pro Day Tuesday, with reports indicating that he posted a 4.25 short shuttle and 6.85 three-cone drill. Both numbers are well above average for NFL EDGE defenders.