One Linebacker Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have several contributors from 2024 returning, but questions about the group's long-term future still remain.
Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez are among the players whose contracts expire following the 2025 campaign, leaving uncertainty about what the group may look like in 2026 and beyond. Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes are both under contract for multiple years and give a good foundation, but the group's long-term depth remains to be seen.
As a result, the Lions could look to target a player at the position in this year's draft.
Here is a collection of linebacker prospects the Lions could draft in every round of the 2025 draft.
First round
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is a versatile player who could play a number of different roles within an NFL defense. He's a fluid athlete with the ability to run down the field in coverage and can also put heat on opposing passers as a blitzer.
With this versatility, Campbell could fill any void Detroit may have in a pinch while putting pressure on the coaching staff to earn a starting job amongst the Lions' experienced starters. With Anzalone's future beyond this season uncertain, investing in the draft's top player at the position might wind up being a solid decision.
Second round
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
A First-Team All-American in 2024, Schwesinger totaled 136 total tackles and led the FBS with 90 solo stops. He's a sideline-to-sideline defender with the range and athleticism to finish plays from all angles.
Schwesinger embodies the trademark grit that the Lions desire, as he began his career with the Bruins as a walk-on before finishing as an All-American. He has all the instincts and processing tools to be a MIKE at the NFL level.
Third round
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Carter is another linebacker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism who has an aptitude for chasing down plays with good pursuit angles. He's a solid tackler who also has decent coverage skills, though he has room for improvement in the latter area.
The Clemson product is expected to be at his best at the WILL position, and had 16 pressures as a blitzer in 2024. He can shed blocks with ease thanks to strong hands, and with some improvements to his coverage ability should be able to hold his own from day one.
Fourth round
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
One of the best tacklers in this year's draft is Paul, who possessed a missed tackle rate of just 4.5 percent in 2024 for the Rebels. The Arkansas transfer had 88 tackles last season, with 11 coming for loss, and showed some ability as a blitzer with 3.5 sacks.
Paul is a disciplined defender who demonstrates excellent technique and ability to track the ball. As a result, he should wind up carving out a nice role on special teams at the very least, with the potential to grow into being a rotational contributor early in his career.
Fifth round
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Stutsman is an old-fashioned, run-first player who had three-straight 100-plus combined tackle seasons and earned All-American honors last season at Oklahoma. In 2024, he had 109 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack.
While he has a solid athletic profile, the biggest concerns he faces are with pass coverage. Stutsman will need some development in that area of his game, but his instincts ability to defend the run will allow him to be successful.
Sixth round
Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
Had injuries not ended his season prematurely, Martin may have been on his way to a big 2024 campaign for the Cowboys. In five games, he had 47 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack. This came on the heels of a 2023 season in which he had 140 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions.
A solid showing at the NFL Combine helped his case, and Martin proved he can be plenty productive. The injury has hampered his draft stock, but he has all the tools to be an excellent late-round steal if he continues to grow.
Seventh round
Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
In terms of pure production, Dolac has plenty that pops. He had two seasons of 100-plus tackles sandwiched around an injury-shortened 2023 campaign. Last season alone, he had 168 combined tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions.
There have been a long line of players from the Mid-American Conference who have had successful NFL careers, so there's nothing to suggest that competition level is what led to his production. Still, he's not a household name and could wind up going late in the draft. His tape gives him the feel of a late-round gem.