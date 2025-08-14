Mike McDaniel: 'I Absolutely Love What Detroit Has Done'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has admired what the Detroit Lions have been able to accomplish from afar. His team is now spending the week going against Dan Campbell's squad in a pair of joint practices and a preseason game at Ford Field this weekend.
Speaking to reporters before practice, the AFC East coach was asked about what he has seen from the defending NFC North division champions.
“I absolutely love what Detroit has done the last couple years," said McDaniel. "I know they’re keeping the same system, the stuff that (former offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson put in. I think they’re really well-equipped to take a step even more forward just based upon the players they have, the system, the coaches. I know they have that (and) are improving upon what’s already been really, really good."
Matching up against Detroit's offensive and defensive stars is enticing for most NFL coaches, as they are able to learn about their young players, especially in an intense practice environment.
Aidan Hutchinson is a player that most coaches understand has to be accounted for. The former No. 1 overall pick was able to record multiple sacks on the first day of joint practices.
“He’s a great player. I prefer in practice to have the cream of the crop to go against to sharpen our sword for the regular season," McDaniel explained. “I think we get that today with (Hutchinson) so that’s exciting, good football practice where guys are focused on getting better while challenging each other to improve themselves and their team.”
Noise
McDaniel was asked about the comments made by Lions linebacker Grant Stuard, who expressed to Lions OnSI the Dolphins may not be totally ready to practice against a team that is known to battle extra hard, each and every day at practice.
“Literally does not affect me whatsoever,” McDaniel said. “I hope we get the absolute best practice from Grant and everybody else between the whistles. That makes us better. I think there’s a lot of noise, and I would file that into the noise category.”
Are joint practices more productive than preseason games?
With Lions starters not participating in preseason games, there is a significant amount of value being placed on joint practices and scrimmages.
Dan Campbell noted there are opportunities in joint practices to get certain, specific looks that may not show up in games.
“Because you know you’re going to be able to get what you want to get, for sure. You don’t have to worry about – you get in one of these games, and you can’t convert on a third down, which nobody wants that, none of us want any of that," said Campbell. "Or you don’t ever get in the red zone, whereas now, you’ll make sure you get those looks against that opponent, so you’re going to get the work.
"First, second down, third down, red zone, maybe backed up, a short yardage, all of those you will work in," Campbell explained further. "And it’s in a controlled environment, right? I think all of those things help, so that’s the advantage of it. And you get all of it.”