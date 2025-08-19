Mike Valenti Would Trade Brian Branch to Bengals For Star Defender
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has often shared how difficult it can be to put together a trade that actually benefits both parties.
For 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti, including a young Lions defensive player in a trade, a reported requirement for the Bengals to consider dealing Trey Hendrickson, is not out of the question.
"There are very few players that are non starters for me, right? Very few players are untradeable. I'm not trading Penei Sewell. I'm not trading my quarterback. You know what I mean. Those players are untouchable, right? I'm not trading Aidan Hutchinson," said Valenti. "When you get down to it, you have to look a little bit ahead, which is, 'Am I going to pay Brian Branch? Jack Campbell is another guy.' You can say it's Jack Campbell's defense, but if the Bengals called -- and mind you, the Bengals got rid of Germaine Pratt, their team captain and a linebacker. They have a need at linebacker. If they called and asked for Jack Campbell and a first-round pick, it's not supposed to be an easy decision, based on acquiring an All-Pro guy who led the league in sacks last year."
Part of what Valenti is factoring in is having to eventually pay Branch a hefty salary when his rookie contract expires. Detroit has already made a long-term financial commitment to safety Kerby Joseph.
"You do have to pay him and pay him real money. Now that doesn't bother me. Where there's a will, there's a way. But, I think it's asking the people (callers) is more impactful, because for me, I don't get attached to players. Players are commodities to me. ... They're production quotients that I'm willing to trade," said Valenti. "I'd trade my mother for a Super Bowl.
"Im not the person to talk to. Talking to the listener, they're going to have more of an emotional approach, right? For me, it's a no-brainer, because ultimately, there is nothing that Brian Branch will do that would remotely compare, there is nothing the 26th pick in the draft will do that will remotely compare to the down in, play-in and play-out effect, of reinvesting in Aidan Hutchinson that a Trey Hendrickson trade would have."
Holmes has often indicated Detroit has been successful building through the draft and the organization does not shy away from being aggressive when needed.
When Stone put out the question for the listening audience, Valenti replied, "I don't think they would. I think they're happy paying increased prices and just staying good. And they're happy ESPN talks about them. I don't think they're all in to win a Super Bowl."