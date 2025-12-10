Early Predictions Regarding Lions Eligible For Contract Extensions

The Detroit Lions have four star player eligible for NFL contract extensions this offseason.

Complicating matters is two are dealing with significant injuries.

Tight end Sam LaPorta is likely out for the 2025 season due to a back injury, and safety Brian Branch tore his Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

With running back Jahmyr Gibbs emerging, there is growing discussion the former first-round pick could become the highest-paid running back in league history.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been more than willing to reward drafted players that have gone on to fit in to the locker room culture and excel out on the football field.

Detroit's front office has paid out nearly $1 billion in contract extensions since the regime took over back in 2021.

The strategy of draft, develop and retain homegrown players has produced multiple winning seasons.

ESPN NFL Insiders recently reported the latest intel they have been hearing about happenings around the league.

As reporter Jeremy Fowler explained, "The path forward seems clear, in part because of injury. Detroit has four stars eligible for deals coming up: running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta. Branch and LaPorta are premier players at their positions, but both are out for the season due to injury (Branch to a torn Achilles and LaPorta to a back procedure). Like with Aidan Hutchinson in his return from a severe leg injury, the Lions might want to see both players take the field for an offseason or a few games before gauging when to pay them."

Hutchinson earned his lucrative contract extension during the 2025 season, after showcasing he had recovered quite well from a severe leg injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys last year.

Gibbs appears to the priority, and with the speedy running back notching explosive plays on a consistent basis, the former Alabama Crimson Tide is set to join others on the Lions' roster that have earned massive extensions.

"In the short term, that plan leaves more money for Gibbs, who is positioned to become the league's highest-paid running back soon enough," Fowler writes. "He's the deadliest open-field force in the league, getting better by the week, and the Lions keep giving him more in the passing game (31 targets over the past month). ... And Campbell is worthy of a new deal due to his banner third season. So, my sense here is Detroit will push to get Gibbs done, gauge Campbell's market and wait and see on the other two."

