Lions Snap Counts Against Cowboys Reveal Impact of Veteran Safety

The Detroit Lions were able to stave off a comeback attempt and secure a massive win over the Dallas Cowboys in front of a primetime audience.

Despite the win, the mood turned sour Friday morning as the Lions learned that safety Brian Branch will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles. As a result, a veteran free agent signing could have a massive impact on the team's success moving forward.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff — (62) 100%

Goff threw for over 300 yards Thursday night, delivering a strong performance in a moment where the team needed him to perform at a high level. He was efficient despite facing pressure throughout the night, and handled business en route to delivering a massive win.

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs — (43) 69%

David Montgomery — (19) 31%

Jacob Saylors — (2) 3% — 19 special teams snaps (56%)

Sione Vaki — 19 special teams snaps (56%)

The Lions continue to lean more on Gibbs than Montgomery, though the veteran running back did have a 35-yard touchdown run in Thursday's game. It was the first time since Week 5 in which both Gibbs and Montgomery scored in the same game.

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams — (57) 92%

Amon-Ra St. Brown — (57) 92%

Isaac TeSlaa – (48) 77%

Tom Kennedy — (5) 8% — Nine special teams snaps (26%)

Dominic Lovett — (2) 3% — One special teams snap (3%)

Malik Cunningham — (1) 2%

St. Brown once again proved his status as one of the NFL's toughest players, as the All-Pro wideout played nearly every snap despite not practicing in the week leading up to the game. With Kalif Raymond still injured, the Lions continue to lean on TeSlaa and the rookie scored his fourth touchdown of the year. Kennedy had a massive impact on special teams, while Cunningham got a snap as a wildcat quarterback in his first game as a practice squad elevation.

Tight ends

Anthony Firkser — (35) 56% — 19 special teams snaps (56%)

Ross Dwelley — (18) 29% — 17 special teams snaps (50%)

The Lions made new waiver claim Hayden Rucci a scratch, meaning they entered Thursday's game with two active tight ends. Moving forward, both of these players will play key roles as Brock Wright was placed on injured reserve.

Offensive line

Tate Ratledge — (62) 100% — Nine special teams snaps (26%)

Penei Sewell — (62) 100% — Eight special teams snaps (24%)

Graham Glasgow — (62) 100% — One special teams snap (3%)

Taylor Decker — (62) 100%

Trystan Colon — (36) 58% — Nine special teams snaps (26%)

Miles Frazier — (26) 42% — Nine special teams (26%)

Dan Skipper — (23) 37% — Nine special teams snaps (26%)

Michael Niese — Nine special teams snaps (26%)

The Lions leaned on four starters to play every down and welcomed Graham Glasgow back, while splitting reps between Trystan Colon and Miles Frazier at left guard. Frazier was serviceable in his NFL debut, while Colon rebounded from a rough start.

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson — (77) 94%

Alim McNeill — (60) 73% — Six special teams snaps (18%)

Marcus Davenport — (39) 48% — Six special teams snaps (18%)

Al-Quadin Muhammad — (38) 46% — Eight special teams snaps (24%)

DJ Reader — (28) 34%

Roy Lopez — (23) 28% — Six special teams snaps (18%)

Tyleik Williams — (22) 27%

Tyrus Wheat — (7) 9% — 22 special teams snaps (65%)

Detroit had nearly an even split between Davenport and Muhammad opposite of Hutchinson on the edge, and Muhammad came through in a big way. He had three sacks, bringing his total on the year to a career-best nine which is also the most on the team.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell — (82) 100% — Eight special teams snaps (24%)

Alex Anzalone — (80) 98%

Derrick Barnes — (58) 71% — Two special teams snaps (6%)

Trevor Nowaske — (14) 17% — 25 special teams snaps (74%)

Malcolm Rodriguez — (2) 2% — 25 special teams snaps (74%)

Grant Stuard — 25 special teams snaps (74%)

The Lions devoted most of their linebacker snaps to the duo of Campbell and Anzalone, with Barnes and Nowaske also getting run. It appears as though Nowaske has passed Rodriguez on the depth chart for the time being, as both have similar skill sets.

Cornerbacks

D.J. Reed — (81) 99%

Amik Robertson — (80) 98%

Rock Ya-Sin — (47) 57% — 15 special teams snaps (44%)

Khalil Dorsey — 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Nick Whiteside — One special teams snap (3%)

With Terrion Arnold expected to miss the remainder of the season, Detroit is committed to Reed and Robertson on the outside and Ya-Sin in the slot for the time being. Whiteside got one snap after rejoining the active roster, while Dorsey continues to be a massive part of the special teams attack.

Safeties

Avonte Maddox — (80) 98% — Two special teams snaps (6%)

Brian Branch — (74) 90% — Four special teams snaps (12%)

Daniel Thomas — (8) 10% — 25 special teams snaps (74%)

Thomas Harper — (2) 2%

Maddox's role is likely to increase moving forward, as Branch's torn Achilles and Kerby Joseph's lingering knee injury creates a massive need. Additionally, the team needed Thomas to fill in with Branch injured and Thomas Harper exiting the game in concussion protocol. How the Lions approach this will be intriguing.

Specialists

Jake Bates — 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Jack Fox — 11 special teams snaps (32%)

Hogan Hatten — 11 special teams snaps (32%)

