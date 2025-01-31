Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Beef Up Pass-Rushing Unit
It's time for the second Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, a variety of EDGE defenders have been popular selections for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes picking in the first round.
Interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is presently being projected by the following:
EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is currently being mocked by the following:
The Athletic (Scott Dochterman)
As Dochterman expresses, “Tuimoloau (6-5, 270) was a machine during Ohio State’s championship run. In four College Football Playoff games, he had a combined 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, nearly doubling his season totals (six sacks, 11 TFLs during the regular season).
With oft-injured Marcus Davenport likely hitting free agency and Za’Darius Smith possibly in need of a reworked contract, the Lions could rotate Tuimoloau for a year opposite Aidan Hutchinson, then have him step in as a long-term starter.”
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is presently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Chris Dodson)
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is currently being mocked by the following:
Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald), NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), The Sporting News (Bryce Lazenby)
As McDonald writes, “Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. Green is a quality defender off the edge and has the makings of one of those small-school players who ends up in a great spot. Detroit needs juice along the defensive line and Green joining a healthy line would give the Lions a hellacious front.”
Cornerback Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Revel is currently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Josh Liskiewitz)
As Liskiewitz writes, “Revel tore his ACL in September, sidelining him for most of the 2024 season, but his 2023 performance placed him among the nation's elite. He forced incompletions on 26% of targets into his coverage, ranking ninth in college football—just one percentage point behind Super Bowl-bound Quinyon Mitchell.”
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen is presently being projected by the following:
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being drafted by the following:
As Edwards pens, “Perhaps this is an instance of being a prisoner in the moment, but Nic Scourton is good value at this stage of the first round for a franchise that really struggled with depth as a result of injuries. The Lions will not be in that position next year with Za'Darius Smith, Josh Paschal, Aidan Hutchinson and now Scourton.”
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following:
The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), The Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)
As Sanchez writes, “The Detroit Lions were another team that had a disappointing, premature ending to their season. Last offseason, the Lions addressed their secondary by spending two top-100 picks on corners. This year, I think they’ll be aggressive again, but this time, they’ll focus on the trenches and draft edge rusher Jack Sawyer. Sawyer had a great run through the College Football Playoff and has the mental makeup that the Lions want to continue building their culture around. Sawyer could serve as a strong complementary piece to Aidan Hutchinson when he returns healthy.”
EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Swinson is currently being drafted by the following: