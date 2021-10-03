Detroit vs. Everybody: NFL Analysts Expect Lions to Defeat Bears

Will the Detroit Lions earn their first victory of the 2021 season?

According to NFL Pickwatch, 59 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Detroit Lions to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

It was announced on Saturday evening that rookie quarterback Justin Fields has earned another start for the 1-2 Bears.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Friday if Matt Nagy would change the offensive scheme much after some struggles early in the season.

“I don’t think so. I really don’t think so," Campbell said. "I think they’ve shifted so much with what they’re doing, particularly when (Bears QB Justin) Fields is in there. Even when (Bears QB Nick) Foles was last year that I think it’s very similar with (Bears Head Coach Matt) Nagy and (Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill) Lazor both calling the plays. I think (Bears QB Andy) Dalton is the one who there’s a little bit more variety in what he can do under center, in the gun and those things. But, I don’t think it’ll be a huge change, per se, and I think we’ve got a pretty good feel of what they’re going to do, overall.”

Last season, Detroit split the season series with their rival in the NFC North division, as both teams were victorious on the road.

