Detroit vs. Everybody: NFL Analysts Expect Lions to Defeat Bears

According to NFL Pickwatch, 59 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Detroit Lions to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
It was announced on Saturday evening that rookie quarterback Justin Fields has earned another start for the 1-2 Bears.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Friday if Matt Nagy would change the offensive scheme much after some struggles early in the season.
“I don’t think so. I really don’t think so," Campbell said. "I think they’ve shifted so much with what they’re doing, particularly when (Bears QB Justin) Fields is in there. Even when (Bears QB Nick) Foles was last year that I think it’s very similar with (Bears Head Coach Matt) Nagy and (Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill) Lazor both calling the plays. I think (Bears QB Andy) Dalton is the one who there’s a little bit more variety in what he can do under center, in the gun and those things. But, I don’t think it’ll be a huge change, per se, and I think we’ve got a pretty good feel of what they’re going to do, overall.”
Last season, Detroit split the season series with their rival in the NFC North division, as both teams were victorious on the road.
Recommended Lions Articles
Why is Urban Meyer Trending on Twitter?
Urban Meyer is trending on Twitter, and for all of the wrong reasons.
Predictions: Michigan-Wisconsin
Predictions for Saturday afternoon's contest between the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers.
Mailbag: Should Lions Move On from Will Harris and Tracy Walker?
The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on whether the team should move on from safeties Will Harris and Tracy Walker at season's end and more.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more