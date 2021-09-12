Detroit vs. Everybody: 96 Percent of NFL Experts Select 49ers to Win

Read more on why the Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 96 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

“I’m starting to get pretty antsy now. I’m starting to get pretty excited because now, we’ve gotten a couple of days of work," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "We’ve got one more good day here, which is kind of our red zone day and so now, yeah, it’s starting to get -- I’m starting to get pretty excited. I know the guys are, too. They’ve been locked in and I just go back to what we said early in the week, it’s about just staying focused on your job and handling what you’re supposed to do, read your keys and let’s play fast.”

The Lions' last matchup with the 49ers' occurred in Week 2 of the 2018 season from Levi Stadium.

Unfortunately, Detroit left the West Coast disappointed, as they were defeated, 30-27.

Detroit fell behind 30-13 prior to scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Since joining the NFL in 1930 as the Portsmouth Spartans, the current Detroit Lions have played 91 opening-day games.

Their 48 wins on kickoff weekend rank as the fourth-most in NFL history.

This is the fifth occasions both teams will face off against one another in Week 1 of the season.

The matchup Sunday afternoon marks only the third time Detroit has hosted San Francisco in Week 1, and the first time in 37 years.

The 49ers lead the all-time series, 38-28-1.

