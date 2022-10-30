The Detroit Lions are 3.5-point home underdogs to the Miami Dolphins.

Despite getting two offensive weapons back this week, many NFL experts believe Detroit will lose in Week 8.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 89 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Dolphins (4-3) to defeat the Lions (1-5) at Ford Field.

In order for the Lions to have an opportunity to stay in the game and boost their odds of winning, containing wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be paramount.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah has played exceptionally well the past couple of weeks and is coming off of performance in which he recorded 15 tackles against Dallas.

"Well, first off, I never want a corner to have 15 tackles," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained. "That’s just me, but he is a physical player, and when you have his mindset, those things can happen. But, I’ll tell you what, that player did, he showed up, and he’s tough as nails. He loves the one-on-one matchup. Is he always going to win them? No, I mean that’s just the life of a corner. But, he’s trending in the right direction for us.

"And each week, you just see his confidence just getting -- just growing higher and higher, and we have to keep him that way. We have to make sure we do the things that allows him to be in that zone that he’s in, so he continues to move forward for us.”

The Dolphins lead the all-time series, as they have gone 7-5-0 against Detroit.

Detroit was victorious in their last meeting back in 2018, 32-21, on the road in Miami.