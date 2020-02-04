Why Todd McShay Likes Okudah for Detroit Lions

Todd McShay of ESPN has the Lions drafting Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 pick in his latest mock draft.

“The Lions had the NFL's worst pass defense, allowing 284.4 yards through the air per game, and tied for a league-worst seven interceptions.

"Darius Slay is 29 years old, Justin Coleman fits better in a nickel role and Rashaan Melvin is a free agent, so Detroit might look to address cornerback with a first-round pick for the first time since 1998. Okudah has the size, versatility, quickness and athleticism to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL. Detroit has to fix its porous defense, and getting a high-end defensive back like Okudah here is certainly a good place to start," McShay wrote.

For many years now, it's been the Lions' modus operandi to play it safe in the draft -- especially in the first round.

And with owner Martha Ford coming out and saying that she expects Detroit "to be a playoff contender" in 2020, this year's selection of the top amateur football players in the world should be no different.

Barring a scenario in which the Lions trade down, expect Okudah to be the franchise's first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There are several mock drafts that have Detroit moving down to the No. 5 spot via trade with the Miami Dolphins, since they have made it known they covet quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

One aspect to pay attention to is whether or not Okudah is selected by the Lions at No. 3. There are scenarios that have Detroit selecting Okudah at No. 5 as well.

