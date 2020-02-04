LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why Todd McShay Likes Okudah for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

Todd McShay of ESPN has the Lions drafting Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 pick in his latest mock draft.

“The Lions had the NFL's worst pass defense, allowing 284.4 yards through the air per game, and tied for a league-worst seven interceptions. 

"Darius Slay is 29 years old, Justin Coleman fits better in a nickel role and Rashaan Melvin is a free agent, so Detroit might look to address cornerback with a first-round pick for the first time since 1998. Okudah has the size, versatility, quickness and athleticism to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL. Detroit has to fix its porous defense, and getting a high-end defensive back like Okudah here is certainly a good place to start," McShay wrote.

For many years now, it's been the Lions' modus operandi to play it safe in the draft -- especially in the first round.

And with owner Martha Ford coming out and saying that she expects Detroit "to be a playoff contender" in 2020, this year's selection of the top amateur football players in the world should be no different.

Barring a scenario in which the Lions trade down, expect Okudah to be the franchise's first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There are several mock drafts that have Detroit moving down to the No. 5 spot via trade with the Miami Dolphins, since they have made it known they covet quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

One aspect to pay attention to is whether or not Okudah is selected by the Lions at No. 3. There are scenarios that have Detroit selecting Okudah at No. 5 as well. 

Related

Better Fit: Brown or Tagovailoa?

Darius Slay Working on Long-Term Deal w/ Lions

Lions Sign Guard Joshua Garnett

Lions Load Up on Defense in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Better Fit: Brown or Tagovailoa?

Who do you prefer the Lions draft?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Darius Slay and Lions Working on Long-Term Deal

Lions are negotiating with Darius Slay on a new long-term contract

John Maakaron

by

ArtCalifornia

Lions Sign G Josh Garnett

Detroit Lions announce roster move

John Maakaron

by

ArtCalifornia

Is Justin Herbert the QB Lions Really Should Target?

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is a polarizing player in this year's NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Lessons Lions Can Learn from Kansas City Chiefs

Lions should emulate these three things that make the Kansas City Chiefs successful

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Better Fit: Okudah or Simmons?

Who is the better fit for the Detroit Lions defense?

John Maakaron

by

MittenSportsFan

Lions Load Up on Defense in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier examines Matt Miller's post-Super Bowl seven-round mock draft

Logan Lamorandier

Predictions: Chiefs-49ers

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, Lance Caporossi, and John Maakaron of SI Lions Maven provide their predictions for today's contest between the Chiefs and 49ers

John Maakaron

by

Lions2020

Pros and Cons of Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Support has increased for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be drafted by the Lions

John Maakaron

by

JC 22

Matt Patricia Has Spoken to Calvin Johnson on Numerous Occasions

Matt Patricia is appreciative of the advice former Lion Calvin Johnson has given him when they have spoken

John Maakaron