Wide Receiver Market Drying Up Quickly for Detroit Lions

All of a sudden, the options for the Detroit Lions at wide receiver have become limited.

One week ahead of the start of free agency, the wide receiver market has steadily dried up over the past 24 hours. 

According to a report from Lions beat writer Dave Birkett over the weekend, "The agent for one of the top pending free agent receivers said the Lions indicated in a meeting last week they value his receiver in the same financial ballpark he expects his player to fetch in free agency, and multiple other sources view the Lions as legitimate contenders to sign one of the position’s premier free agents."

General manager Brad Holmes could have targeted Packers wideout Davante Adams, Mike Williams of the Chargers, Calvin Ridley of the Falcons or Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers. 

Unfortunately, it is being reported that Adams, Williams and Godwin will be franchise tagged by their respective teams. 

On Monday afternoon, the league suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season for allegedly gambling on NFL games. 

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success -- and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league -- than upholding the integrity of the game," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released in a statement. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

The news potentially leaves Allen Robinson or Christian Kirk as remaining targets who could command a high-end contract from Detroit's front office. 

The “legal tampering period” is set to begin at noon on Monday, March 14 and ends when free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m ET. 

