September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates was carted off the field with a severe leg injury.
Author:

The New York Giants have made a concerted effort over the past couple of seasons to improve their offensive line. 

General manager Dave Gettleman showed confidence in the offensive line unit ahead of the 2021 season by not tinkering too much in free agency and the NFL Draft.

“Whether you draft a position or not has nothing to do with how happy you are with that position,” Gettleman said via SportsNet New York. “It has everything to do with the draft value at the time you're picking."

He commented further, “It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do. We’re happy with the group we have.”

Unfortunately, the Giants may have lost one of their lineman for a significant period of time due to injury. 

On Thursday Night Football, guard Nick Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury that was briefly caught by the television broadcast. 

Recommended Lions Articles

ballentine5

Detroit Lions Claim Cornerback Corey Ballentine Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions add defensive back, ahead of nationally televised game in Week 2.

williams5

RB Jamaal Williams Considering Doing 'Lambeau Leap' If Touchdown Scored

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams played for the Green Bay Packers for the last four years.

swift5

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 2 injury report released Thursday.

Gates started all 16 games in 2020 and Week 1 this season at center. 

Prior to Thursday's contest against Washington, Gates had only started one game at guard, which was Week 15 of the 2019 season in a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins

Ben Bredeson, a former Michigan Wolverine, replaced Gates after he was carted off of the field.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

gates5
News

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

ballentine5
News

Detroit Lions Claim Cornerback Corey Ballentine Off Waivers

williams5
News

RB Jamaal Williams Considering Doing 'Lambeau Leap' If Touchdown Scored

swift5
News

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

decker1
News

Hank Fraley Has Not Ever Seen Taylor Decker Play Right Tackle

levi5
News

Lions WR Trending Towards Missing MNF, Onwuzurike Trending Upwards

sewell5
News

Lions' Week 1 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

USATSI_16728008_168388382_lowres
News

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 2