New York Giants Offensive Lineman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates was carted off the field with a severe leg injury.

The New York Giants have made a concerted effort over the past couple of seasons to improve their offensive line.

General manager Dave Gettleman showed confidence in the offensive line unit ahead of the 2021 season by not tinkering too much in free agency and the NFL Draft.

“Whether you draft a position or not has nothing to do with how happy you are with that position,” Gettleman said via SportsNet New York. “It has everything to do with the draft value at the time you're picking."

He commented further, “It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do. We’re happy with the group we have.”

Unfortunately, the Giants may have lost one of their lineman for a significant period of time due to injury.

On Thursday Night Football, guard Nick Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury that was briefly caught by the television broadcast.

Gates started all 16 games in 2020 and Week 1 this season at center.

Prior to Thursday's contest against Washington, Gates had only started one game at guard, which was Week 15 of the 2019 season in a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Ben Bredeson, a former Michigan Wolverine, replaced Gates after he was carted off of the field.

