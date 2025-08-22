No Long-Term Injury Concerns For Veteran Center, Lions Release OL
The Detroit Lions have an offensive line that has a chance to be quite formidable. On Thursday morning, many were left concerned when it was discovered that veteran center Graham Glasgow left the joint practice against the Houston Texans early.
After being evaluated for a leg injury, it was reported by Detroit Football Network that Glasgow's situation was a "minor issue, no long-term concern."
Earlier this week, Dan Campbell expressed how much the offensive line solidifies and expands the possibilities of the team's vertical passing game.
“Oh yeah. Always starts with the O-line for us," said Campbell. "I mean you can - it doesn’t matter how good (Jared) Goff is, it doesn’t matter how good (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Jameson Williams) Jamo vertical, Kalif Raymond) Leaf, all these guys, (Jahmyr) Gibbs. If we can’t protect and we can’t keep them out of Goff’s lap, we will struggle. So, it is the most important thing to your vertical pass game, it’s the most important thing to your play-action pass, it’s everything. So, it all starts with our front and those guys have gotten better and they’re beginning to gel, and we’ve still got more work to do.”
Alim McNeill still ahead of schedule
Detroit's talented defensive lineman spoke to the Detroit Free Press and shared that he was still gaining strength and felt he was still ahead of schedule to return from a torn ACL he suffered last season.
"The way we’re trending now, yeah, we’re definitely ahead of schedule," he said. "I don’t know timeline-wise, I have no clue. Like a date-wise, I would never say. But I’m feeling really good. I think right now we’re just at the point just getting a little bit more strength back."
McNeill, like many of his teammate, sees a defensive line that has the potential to be a force this upcoming 2025 NFL season.
"This defensive line is nasty. This defensive line is dangerous, actually. We got Dav and Hutch – that’s all you need right there. Dav and Hutch. DJ (and) me inside, Tyleik (Williams)," said McNeill. "You got a combination of guys inside that’s going to work together and the chemistry’s going to be fire because we all like each other off the field as well. We just gel well with our play styles and our mentalities. It’s going to be fun."
Roster news
Lions announced Thursday afternoon they have released offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland from the Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.