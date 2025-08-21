The Good and Not So Good from Lions Joint Practice With Texans
The Detroit Lions have gained a widespread amount of respect across the National Football League.
Earlier this week, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised the Lions and indicated he expects Dan Campbell's squad to be involved deep in the playoffs this season.
“Campbell is going to be great to work with. I talked with him for a while, really like his style and how he operates. Intense coach, always has his team prepared. He changed their program around to make them relevant again," Ryans said. "So, really look up to him and what he's done with that program and where he's led that team. He's doing a great job of leading, added a ton of great talent to his team. So, it's a competitive team. We know they'll be playing deep in the playoffs this year.”
This writer took in the joint practice and my focus today was on the Lions' offense against the Texans' defense. It was an overcast day, but a welcome weather day. The majority of training camp has been quite humid.
In our notes section, will share the information gathered, when there was a chance to peek at the other field to see Detroit's defense.
Only three players were not spotted participating at practice, Ahmed Hassanein, Trystan Colon and Morice Norris. All were at the team facility.
7-on-7
Jared Goff tossed two touchdowns in the opening series against the Texans. He found Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone. Detroit's top receiver bested safety M.J. Stewart.
Kyle Allen tossed two straight touchdown passes to Isaac TeSlaa in the early period.
Hendon Hooker followed suit and tossed two of his own, one to Tom Kennedy and one to Zach Horton. There was a nice toss that was completed in the end zone to Dominic Lovett. It appeared he worked tremendously hard to get both feet inbounds, but the officials did not credit him with a touchdown.
First-team period
Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown on the first-play for the first-team offense. Kalif Raymond hauled in a reception and took advantage of overpursuit by Jalen Pitre for extra yards after the catch.
Pitre later had a pass breakup on a toss intended for Jameson Williams.
St. Brown was able to best Derek Stingley early, but the talented defensive back later had a pass breakup.
The first drive was capped off by a Goff touchdown toss to Kalif Raymond, as M.J. Stewart fell.
Kyle Allen's first drive stalled out, but he was able to connect with Tim Patrick early. Craig Reynolds and Isaac TeSlaa were targeted early and earned receptions. After earning two first downs, Allen threw the ball out of bounds, ending their second-team drive.
Jameson Williams cooks Derek Stingley Jr., but there is debate
Will Anderson Jr. was able to best Penei Sewell and forced the football out of Goff's hands in a power-rush that would have been difficult for any offensive lineman to slow down.
Later in the drive, Stingley Jr. was flagged for excessive contact on St. Brown.
Williams started to heat up during this team period, as he had a slow start to practice. He recorded back-to-back receptions.
In one of the highlights of practice, Williams turned on the jets and bested Stingley Jr. for a deep touchdown on a beautiful toss by Goff. After further review, it was not deemed a touchdown, but the grab was spectacular. He went into the crowd to celebrate at the time.
Hendon Hooker had a nice toss to Lovett for a touchdown that drew cheers from the audience prior to the red zone period.
Red Zone
LaPorta opened the red zone period with the aforementioned drop. Goff had an incompletion to Raymond before Montgomery recorded a rushing touchdown.
Next, Allen did not lead the offense for a touchdown and had one rep the ball was knocked out of his hands.
The most productive portion of practice was the next time the first-team offense took the field. Gibbs had two consecutive touchdowns followed by St. Brown finding the end zone.
On a two-point play, Goff attempted a no-look pass, but was intercepted by safety Calen Bullock.
Hooker found Horton for a touchdown during a red zone period after he faked a toss to Jacob Saylors. to end the red zone period. Jake Bates made three consecutive kicks of decreasing distance.
Interior run game not forceful
Houston was able to clog the middle against Detroit's offensive line and stuffed many runs. Runs up the middle were held to minimal gains.
When Gibbs and Vaki were able to bounce it to the sideline, there were more opportunities for success during Thursday's practice.
Too many drops
Detroit's offense had a couple of more drops than they reporters are accustomed to seeing. Last season, Detroit had very few drops during the regular season and were among the most sure-handed teams in the NFL.
Williams, Patrick and LaPorta all recorded drops on Thursday.
Touchdown drives in team periods
After a three-and-out by the first-team offense, Allen tossed a tossed a touchdown to Kennedy. The camp favorite followed blocks by Shane Zystra and Dan Skipper to scamper in the end zone.
Goff then tossed a touchdown to Raymond, with Pitre and Jaylin Smith in coverage.
Situational period
First up, it was Detroit's offense against the Texans defense. Detroit was trailing 20-23, two timeouts and 1:04 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The drive started on their own 39-yard line.
Here is the play list.
Raymond had a drop on first down. St. Brown earned a first-down. St. Brown was targeted again for a gain of five yards. Goff found Raymond for a completion with 38 seconds left. Goff found LaPorta which was followed by a spike.
With 14 seconds left from the 18-yard line, Goff threw it out of bounds. On 3rd-and-10 with eight seconds left, Goff attempted a pass to Williams that was incomplete with Lassiter in coverage.
Bates was able to make the field goal to tie the game.
Detroit's defense took the field and was able to limit the Texans to a field goal also. Xavier Hutchinson was targeted a couple of times and Stroud was able to connect with his talented wideout. On the second target, there was discussion if he made the grab in or out of bounds. The officials did not give him the call, making it 2nd-and-10.
On third-down, following a completion to Braxton Berrios, Stroud could not connect with Hutchinson. The Texans ended practice with a made field goal.
Notes
1. The Greenlight Podcast with Chris Long was in attendance at practice. Also, Michigan head coach Dusty May was spotted taking in the action. When told by this writer we are with OnSI and cover the NFL, but went to Michigan State, he quipped lightheartedly, "I'm sorry, that's really unfortunate." Former Lions wideout Herman Moore also took in the action.
2. Robert Porcher formally met Dan Campbell after practice. He also had a conversation with general manager Brad Holmes.
3.) D.J. Reed told Lions OnSI after practice the team was able to force four turnovers. Was able to observe Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddox, Kerby Joseph intercept a pass. Luc Barcoo also hauled in an interception. Terrion Arnold was able to be sticky in coverage against Nico Collins early at practice during a full team period.
4.) Quintez Cephus praised the Lions' secondary for being "sticky" and competitive. He expressed he noticed the same physical style of play he always battled against. He found his way for a touchdown against Detroit's defense on Thursday.