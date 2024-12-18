Notes: Lions to Wear Throwbacks Week 18, Bridgewater Planning Return
The Detroit Lions are set to wear their throwback uniform this year after all.
The Lions are scheduled to wear the uniforms when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 at Ford Field in their regular season finale.
According to Detroit Football Network, "The throwbacks will make a 2024 appearance for the team’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. As it turns out, the final home game has been developing into as much of a tradition for the throwbacks as Thanksgiving. Since adding the look back to the rotation in 2017, this will be the third time the Lions have worn the classics for the final home game."
Teddy Bridewater planning return to NFL
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found success coaching high school football after retiring from the National Football League.
Bridgewater won a Florida high school state championship on Saturday in his first season as a head coach.
Coaching Miami Northwestern, his alma mater, the talented quarterback and his squad defeated Jacksonville Raines, 41–0, in the Class 3A state championship game down in Florida.
Bridgewater went 12–2 and helped his alma mater win its first state title since 2019.
Appearing on NFL Network, the former Lions signal-caller expressed he is planning a return to the NFL and could even join a team in the next two weeks.
Bridgewater shared on Tuesday's edition of The Insiders, "That's the plan. My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Bridgewater served as the backup quarterback for Jared Goff for the duration of the 2023 season. He appeared in one game.
"We'll see how the next week and a half, two weeks play out, might be signing with a team or something," Bridgewater explained. "And then returning back to coach high school football in February. So, we'll see."
