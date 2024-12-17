Detroit Lions Place Three Players on IR
The Detroit Lions have officially placed three players on injured reserve.
On Tuesday, the Lions moved Alim McNeill, Khalil Dorsey and Carlton Davis to injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team made the signing of Anthony Pittman official. Defensive end Isaiah Thomas was released from the practice squad, and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was signed to the practice squad.
Thomas-Oliver was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2020 out of Florida International. He played with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in the spring.
Detroit is expecting to be without McNeill and Dorsey for the remainder of the season, while Davis has an outside chance to return if the Lions make a deep playoff run. All three players suffered siginificant injuries in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
McNeill exited with a torn ACL, while Dorsey suffered a fractured leg late in the first half. Davis was given an initial return timetable of six weeks, which would line up with the day of the NFC Championship game should the Lions reach that point in the postseason.
“Yeah, not sure yet on that one," said coach Dan Campbell of Davis. "Not sure how long that’s going to be, I just know in the immediate future, I don’t see it.”
Campbell was confident the team will be able to navigate the number of injuries it currently faces, as over 20 players are on injured reserve. One potential reinforcement could be coming soon, as Ifeatu Melifonwu is expected to start his return-to-practice 21-day clock this week as the Lions prepare for the Chicago Bears.
Notably, running back David Montgomery was not placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Montgomery suffered an MCL injury that will require surgery, meaning that Jahmyr Gibbs will be the lead back moving forward.