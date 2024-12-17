Jared Goff: 'Don't Be Depressed, We're Fine'
The Detroit Lions are taking the mindset of doing everything possible to honor the players on the roster that have been lost to a season-ending injury.
Despite over 20 players this year landing on the injured reserve list, the roster and coaching staff still remain hopeful the goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is still attainable.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday, quarterback Jared Goff addressed the mood inside the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
“The mood in the building is fine. Yeah, of course there’s been some injuries. The mood everywhere else is like the sky is falling, but the mood internally is fine. I said it after the game, I said, ‘I’m sure everyone will say the sky is falling now.’ But no, the mood internally is fine," said Goff. "We refuse to use these injuries as an excuse and we’re gonna be just fine. We’ve got all the pieces we need. Dan said it earlier, we’ve got a ton of guys on defense who are gonna step up, have great opportunities. Offense, we’re gonna keep chugging along.”
Earlier in the day, Dan Campbell fired up the fanbase with a rallying interview on the team's flagship radio station. Goff noted that his speech, which contained multiple expletives, is not unlike the way he addresses the team.
“It’s the way he speaks to all of us, and he’s telling the truth," Goff explained. "There’s no fault about it, he’s being honest, he’s being sincere, he’s being genuine and he’s right. If we reacted like everyone outside of us does, we’d have no chance.”
Detroit enters Week 16 with a record of 12-2 and are still battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The team has the potential of returning multiple veterans, including linebacker Alex Anzalone, by the time the playoffs start. As a result, confidence is not waning inside the team's facility.
“I’m telling you right now we can," Goff said, when asked if the team still has high aspirations. "Don’t be depressed, we’re fine. We’re 12-2, we’ve got three games ahead of us. We’re in good shape.”