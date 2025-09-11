Odds Lions Beat Bears in Week 2
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will attempt to get back on track in their home opener against the Chicago Bears.
A year ago, the Lions swept the season series with the Bears, outscoring their divisional foes from the Windy City, 57-37.
However, this is far from the same Bears team that finished 5-12 and in last place in the NFC North last season.
Chicago is now led on the sidelines by former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson, who is known as one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football, had a major hand in the Lions finishing as the No. 1 scoring unit in the NFL in 2024.
Additionally, the Bears significantly revamped their roster this past offseason.
For starters, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles brought in three offensive linemen to aid the team's pass-protection efforts: Joe Thuney (trade), Jonah Jackson (trade) and Drew Dalman (free agency).
The hope is that this trio will help keep second-year Bears quarterback Caleb Williams more upright in 2025. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was sacked a league-high 68 times last season.
Chicago also added to its defensive line over the offseason, acquiring EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Odeyingbo is expected to provide Johnson’s squad with a solid running mate for fellow EDGE Montez Sweat. Meanwhile, Jarrett – a two-time Pro Bowler – should improve the Bears’ pass-rushing efforts along the interior of the defensive line. Chicago, as a whole, recorded 40 sacks in 2024.
Then, in the defensive backfield, the Bears return a pair of more than capable starting cornerbacks: two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson and fourth-year pro Kyler Gordon.
Both were inactive for the Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. However, Johnson is trending in the right direction (calf/groin), while Gordon's status for Sunday (hamstring) appears to be more uncertain at the moment.
With all that said, the Bears are certainly in better shape than they were a season ago, and should be much more competitive within the division. Chicago went just 1-5 in the NFC North last season, and didn't win a single game in the division until its Week 18 tilt with the Packers.
Yet, I don't believe the Lions are going to start off the season 0-2. I believe they're going to “Defend the Den” and get back to playing a winning brand of football Sunday.
At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a 75 percent chance to secure the Week 2 victory.