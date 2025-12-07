Lions' Week 14 Rooting Guide Features NFC North Dilemma

The Detroit Lions kept their NFC North title and playoff hopes alive with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but they still need help in Week 14 and beyond.

As it stands, the Lions remain on the outside of the playoff picture. They're eighth in the NFC, meaning they sit just one spot outside of the seven-team playoff field. In the NFC North, they are in third place behind the Green Bay Packers (8-4-1) and the Chicago Bears (9-3), which currently hold the top seed.

The current No. 7 seed is San Francisco (9-4), which will be on a bye this week, meaning the Lions cannot jump back into the mix this week. However, there are several games on the slate that could ultimately impact Detroit's standing going forward.

Here's a look at who Lions fans should be rooting for during the NFL's Week 14 slate of games.

Seahawks at Falcons — Falcons

The Seahawks are the highest-seeded Wild Card team, as they remain behind the Rams due to their head-to-head loss early in the season. At 9-3, Seattle is tied for the best record in the NFC and with one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, they could be a tough out if able to host in the postseason.

Because the Lions don't play Seattle head-to-head, two tiebreakers could be of impact if they finish with the same record. First, conference record would be impacted by this game as it would give Seattle a fourth conference loss.

Additionally, the Lions have an advantage in common opponent games because they beat Tampa Bay, while Seattle lost. Detroit has a chance to further boost this next week with a win over the Rams.

Commanders at Vikings — Commanders

This game doesn't have a direct impact on the Lions' playoff standings, so Lions fans can pick their poison in theory. If fans are wishing for the Vikings to be eliminated, then root for Washington as Minnesota's playoff hopes end with a loss.

On the flip side, if fans are against the Vikings getting better draft position, then root for them to steal a win at home. Minnesota currently holds a less than 1 percent chance of making the playoffs, so a win for them could very likely turn out to be inconsequential.

Saints at Buccaneers — Saints

Detroit's head-to-head win over Tampa Bay in Week 7 could come up big if the Buccaneers lose their grip on the division lead. Carolina and Tampa Bay both have the same record at 7-6 and will play each other twice in the final three games of the year, with the results of those likely to define who gets the division crown.

Tampa Bay has been battered by injuries, and as they begin to get healthy they could be dangerous come playoff time. As a result, Lions fans should root for them to come up short in what would be their fourth loss in five games.

Rams at Cardinals — Cardinals

The Rams are also in the mix for the NFC's No. 1 seed, as they are tied for the best record at 9-3. Coming off a tough loss to Carolina, the Rams could take another big hit in their pursuit of both the top seed and the NFC West crown with an upset loss to the Cardinals.

If Los Angeles were to fall at the hands of Arizona, the Lions could then pass them with a head-to-head win next Sunday. As a result, fans should be rooting for the Cardinals to pull off the win at home.

Bears at Packers — Packers

This is the biggest game on the slate for Lions fans. These two NFC North foes are meeting for the first time this season, and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is looking for his latest statement win.

Johnson's team currently holds the No. 1 seed on the heels of its record in the NFC, but the Lions have the tiebreaker advantage over them on the strength of their head-to-head win. When it comes to Green Bay, the Lions would need to finish with one more win than them to pass on account of getting swept in their two head-to-head meetings.

When it comes to the impact of this game, Lions fans should examine the remaining schedules for both teams. Green Bay has road games at Denver and Chicago in their next two games, followed by a home tilt with Baltimore before finishing the year at Minnesota. Chicago, meanwhile, has home games against Cleveland and Green Bay before a trip to San Francisco and the season finale against Detroit.

A Green Bay win would drop Chicago to 9-4 and ensure that the Lions would pass them with a victory in Week 18 should they win out. This result would make the Lions become big Broncos, Bears and Ravens fans over the next three weeks.

If Chicago were to win, it would allow the Lions to get closer to Chicago. However, if the Bears win out then they will maintain at least a two game advantage going into the season finale and render Detroit's hopes of passing them meaningless.

Eagles at Chargers — Chargers

The Eagles have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions, meaning any loss that can be added to their tally helps Detroit. Should they lose to the Chargers, they would drop to 8-5 and have an identical record to Detroit's.

