One Free Agent Wide Receiver Detroit Lions Should Avoid

Detroit Lions should avoid targeting a wide receiver who struggled through an injury-riddled 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions could add multiple wideouts to the roster this offseason.

After receivers coach Antwaan Randle El disclosed to reporters at the Senior Bowl his desire to ask for multiple new wideouts to be added to the roster, it certainly makes sense for the front office to seriously listen and oblige due to the glaring need on offense.

With multiple free agents and a deep class of wideouts available via the NFL draft, general manager Brad Holmes will have plenty of work to do in order to sign the right talent to add to and complement the current roster.

Miami Dolphins wideout Will Fuller is coming off of an underwhelming 2021 season.

After injuring his thumb, Fuller only appeared in two games last season.

It is unfortunate the 28-year-old has never really been able to remain healthy in the six seasons he has played in the league.

The Dolphins took a flyer on the talented wideout, but the $10 million investment certainly did not yield any tangible returns.

According to SI's AllDolphins, "Fuller's status became a regular topic during then-head coach Brian Flores' media sessions with rumblings that there might have been issues at play to explain Fuller's absence beyond the finger injury. Flores said in late December that Fuller has suffered "setbacks" in his recovery and was done for the season and then Fuller posted a pictured of himself on Instagram showing what appeared to be a cast on his left hand, the implication being that he had just had surgery. In all, the Dolphins didn't get much return on their $10 million one-year investment on Fuller."

The NFL's legal two-day tampering period begins on March 14.

At that time, clubs may contact and enter contract negotiations with agents representing players who will become unrestricted free agents.