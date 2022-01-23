Skip to main content

Packers Special Teams Blunders Are Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers have the worst special teams unit in the entire NFL. It cost them dearly against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

There are significant issues with the special teams unit of the Green Bay Packers.

Rick Gosselin recently released his popular special teams rankings, and the Packers feature the worst unit in the entire NFL. 

According to Packer Central, "The Packers have been consistently bad on special teams, finishing 20th or worse in six of the past eight seasons. That includes ranking 29th in 2020, 26th in 2019, 32nd in 2018, 29th in 2016 and 32nd in 2014. They have not fielded a top-10 unit since 2007. So, Green Bay finishing last isn’t exactly out of the ordinary."

Against the San Francisco 49ers, costly special teams errors contributed to the Packers falling at home, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. 

In the fourth quarter of a closely contested playoff game, Packers punter Corey Bojorquez had his punt blocked. 

Unfortunately, 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga recovered the football at the Packers six-yard line and walked it in for the easy touchdown. 

The Packers special teams gaffe tied the football game at 10-10. 

Immediately following the game, it was posted on social media the Packers potentially only had 10-men on the field for Robbie Gould's game-winning 45-yard field at the end of regulation that sent home Packers fans disappointed. 

All-time, Aaron Rodgers is 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. 

