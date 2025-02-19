Popular Free Agent OL Linked to Lions Expected to Return to Eagles
After a rough stint with the New York Jets to start his NFL career, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton gambled on himself and succeeded.
Becton, 25, is going to be a coveted free agent after a successful 2024 season. He was a key part of an offensive line that allowed veteran running back Saquon Barkley to surpass 2,000 rushing yards.
The former first-round draft pick inked a one-year deal worth for $2.75 million after not much interest on the open market. He was able to successfully transition from playing tackle early in his NFL career with the Jets to guard in Nick Sirianni's offense.
Appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, NFL Insider Adam Schefter expressed he believes the talented offensive lineman ends up staying with the Eagles, barring another team just ponying up a massive, lucrative contract that no player would turn down.
“Now, could there be a team out there that throws silly money at him and makes it a moot point - absolutely that's what free agency is about," said Schefter. "But, I think he's smart enough after what he went through in New York, and what he went through in Philadelphia this year, to recognize, 'You know what, this is pretty good. I'm in a great spot, with a great line, and a great coach, let's continue this. I might not get quite as much as l might in another City, but it's going to be more valuable and beneficial for me to be here.' So, I think there's a real chance that he winds up staying."
