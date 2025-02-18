All Lions

Lions Free Agent Guard Listed as 'Perfect Fit' for Titans

Could Kevin Zeitler depart for AFC South?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71).
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions could lose a key member of their offensive line in free agency.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who performed admirably in his first season with Detroit, is set to enter free agency and could be highly coveted. Set to be 35 years old, the veteran has a skill set that teams will likely seek to add.

In a compilation of the best fits for this year's top free agents, ESPN listed the Tennessee Titans as the best fit for Zeitler.

"The Titans need to rebuild the right side of their offensive line, and they can start by adding a proven vet in Zeitler," wrote Matt Bowen. "He is a physical inside presence with the power to displace defensive tackles and the movement ability to pull on gap schemes. He routinely wins in pass protection, using his strong base to hold off interior rushers and posting a pass block win rate of 94.4% with Detroit last season."

Bowen connected another Lions free agent to the AFC South, as he matched up cornerback Carlton Davis with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions made the cut for one of the best veterans available in Chase Young. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick, Young has dealt with injuries throughout his career that have limited his progress.

The team boasts Aidan Hutchinson as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, but has not been able to find a consistent option opposite of him. As a result, many expect the team to take another chance on a pass-rusher.

Young isn't viewed as having the same level of upside that he was advertised to have coming into the league. But, he could still provide some much-needed juice to the group, as evidenced by his 5.5 sacks in 2024.

"Here's a fun one. Detroit coach Dan Campbell could add Young to pair with Aidan Hutchinson off the edge," wrote Bowen. "Young notched 5.5 sacks with the Saints in 2024, and his 46 pressures tied for 11th most in the league. He'd be a low-risk signing with upside."

Here is a collection of other Lions news:

1.) Sports Illustrated ranked the Lions No. 2 overall in their end-of-season power rankings.

2.) CBS Sports ranked the Lions' 2024 draft class 31st in the league, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns in terms of collective performance.

3.) NFL.com organized and listed all free agents from each team in the league.

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

