Lions Free Agent Guard Listed as 'Perfect Fit' for Titans
The Detroit Lions could lose a key member of their offensive line in free agency.
Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who performed admirably in his first season with Detroit, is set to enter free agency and could be highly coveted. Set to be 35 years old, the veteran has a skill set that teams will likely seek to add.
In a compilation of the best fits for this year's top free agents, ESPN listed the Tennessee Titans as the best fit for Zeitler.
"The Titans need to rebuild the right side of their offensive line, and they can start by adding a proven vet in Zeitler," wrote Matt Bowen. "He is a physical inside presence with the power to displace defensive tackles and the movement ability to pull on gap schemes. He routinely wins in pass protection, using his strong base to hold off interior rushers and posting a pass block win rate of 94.4% with Detroit last season."
Bowen connected another Lions free agent to the AFC South, as he matched up cornerback Carlton Davis with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Lions made the cut for one of the best veterans available in Chase Young. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick, Young has dealt with injuries throughout his career that have limited his progress.
The team boasts Aidan Hutchinson as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, but has not been able to find a consistent option opposite of him. As a result, many expect the team to take another chance on a pass-rusher.
Young isn't viewed as having the same level of upside that he was advertised to have coming into the league. But, he could still provide some much-needed juice to the group, as evidenced by his 5.5 sacks in 2024.
"Here's a fun one. Detroit coach Dan Campbell could add Young to pair with Aidan Hutchinson off the edge," wrote Bowen. "Young notched 5.5 sacks with the Saints in 2024, and his 46 pressures tied for 11th most in the league. He'd be a low-risk signing with upside."
