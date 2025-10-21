Power Rankings: Dan Campbell Is Leading Best Team in NFL Again
Here is a look at Week 8 NFL power rankings.
As a result of a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions earned a significant amount of praise in the latest round of NFL rankings.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 4th
Last ranking: 5th
Without question, the most impressive part of Detroit’s decisive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the strength of this patchwork secondary. This apparently wasn’t just an Aaron Glenn thing, this is a Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell thing. The Lions could field a contending defense with the remnants of the Amazon Prime analyst desk.
ESPN
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 2nd
The rookie has received limited snaps playing behind wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond, but TeSlaa has produced some highlight-reel plays when given opportunities. A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, he has logged only three receptions for 54 yards, though two of those receptions were TDs. The first was a spectacular one-handed grab in theseason opener at Green Bay. His second career catch was another one-hander from quarterbackJared Goff against Chicago in Week 2. During the preseason, TeSlaa also logged three receiving touchdowns and is emerging as a fan favorite.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 6th
The job Dan Campbell has done after losing both his offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason is awfully impressive. The defense dominated the Bucs on Monday night. Offensively, the Lions leaned on the running game as Jahmyr Gibbs took 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell’s Lions haven’t lost back-to-back games since October 2022.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 4th
Last ranking: 5th
What they did Monday night to the Buccaneers offense with a makeshift secondary was truly impressive. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is special.
The Ringer
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 2nd
Since head coach Dan Campbell got things rolling in Detroit a couple years ago, I can count on one hand the times that the Lions wilted in big moments. The Lions show up every week as the same team, and they physically dominate just about every opponent. For this injured Lions defense to shut down a hot Bucs offense speaks to how well prepared this team is—and how even the team’s backup defensive backs know how to play the Lions’ imposing physical style. Had the Lions not experienced so much heartbreak over the years, I’d be all in on this Detroit team. And if it keeps winning, I might jump back on the bandwagon anyway.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 7th
The Lions picked up the pieces quickly after their second loss vs. the Chiefs tough defense, which felt much like the Week 1 setback in Green Bay. They enjoyed being back at home in Ford Field with Jahmyr Gibbs and the defense taking over vs. Tampa Bay.
USA Today
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 11th
Did you know they've gone 51 games, a league high, without successive losses − an impressive run dating to the 2022 season?
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 7th
Detroit's win on Monday night speaks volumes about the team's ceiling in 2025.
While it's worth noting the Buccaneers were without several of their offensive starters, the Lions were equally injured on defense.
Based off of the intensity and the results alone, it was easy to forget coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was working with a secondary full of backups.
Sure, the Lions lost both of their coordinators in the offseason, are again dealing with injuries and have already lost as many games as they did in 2024. However, this is the same dynamic and resilient team that reached the NFC title game two years ago.
If Detroit can actually catch some breaks this season, it can get back there. That said, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
Yahoo! Sports
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 2nd
Jahmyr Gibbs takes the Lions' offense to another level. He had 218 yards on ina stress-free win over a Buccaneers team that had just one loss before Monday night. Having a player who can break a touchdown from anywhere on the field is a rare and special asset.