Lions' Veteran Linebacker to Sign With Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions' Alex Anzalone era has come to an end.

A multi-year defensive captain and a big part of the team's turnaround over the last five seasons, Anzalone will not return in 2026. He agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

The Florida product has been a mainstay in Detroit's defense since first arriving, appearing in 73 games, all starts, over the last five seasons. In that time, he has recorded 490 combined tackles, 26 tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Entering the league as a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017, Anzalone played out the entire duration of his rookie deal with the Saints before becoming a free agent.

Anzalone originally came to Detroit in 2021 as part of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes' first free agent class. He came on a one-year deal, then earned another one-year deal in 2022.

After a strong second season in Motown, Anzalone signed a three-year extension that kept him under contract through the 2025 season. He had been a defensive captain annually, and has served as one of the strongest defensive leaders in Detroit's scheme.

Anzalone and the Lions did have some back and forth throughout last offseason, as he did not participate at the start of training camp with hopes of earning a new deal. He publicly expressed his disappointment with the organization, then eventually returned to action after receiving a raise for the final year of his deal.

In 2025, Anzalone appeared in and started all 16 games and recorded 95 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. He worked next to Jack Campbell, a 2023 first-round pick who has emerged into a defensive standout and earned Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors in 2025.

For his career, Anzalone has appeared in 111 games with 93 starts over his nine-year tenure. He has notched 613 tackles, 13 sacks and four interceptions.

The linebacker has routinely expressed his appreciation for the fans in Detroit, notably by penning a letter in the Players' Tribune following the team's heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game in the 2023 season.

Campbell is eligible for an extension this offseason, and the Lions have the option of retaining him for the 2027 season by picking up his fifth-year option this year.

