How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 17.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to improve their rushing attack the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

Against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff ended up being the team's overall leading rusher with 15 yards.

Jamaal Williams, D'Andre Swift and Justin Jackson have the potential to rebound this week against the Chicago Bears.

Craig Reynolds has also been available to aid the offense, but has been inactive the past couple of weeks.

"We’ve got to continue to be special as running backs, and I say it every time we have a meeting," said Staley. "One person can’t tackle us, no matter if we’re stiff arming, using our weapon, no matter if we’re making them miss or running them over, we’ve got to make sure that we handle that part of it. Offensive line, they’re responsible for getting you four yards, five yards -- you’ve got to get another three yards, that’s how we see it, and just continue to do the same thing every day.”

Jackson showed up on the team's injury report on Friday, as he missed practice dealing with a hip injury.

"He’s been a Swiss army knife, man," Staley said. "He has. You can throw him in there on screens. You can throw him in there on protections. He knows the playbook, has good vision so he’s able to run the zone real well inside or out. He does it all.”

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial