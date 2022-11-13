Predictions: Lions-Bears

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 10 contest with the Chicago Bears.

Christian Booher

Detroit is looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach.

Standing in its way is Chicago, led by mobile quarterback Justin Fields. Detroit struggled with Jalen Hurts, who plays similarly to Fields, in Week 1. This doesn’t create much optimism for the Week 10 matchup.

However, Detroit’s defense has been much improved in recent weeks.

Under Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Lions could put together the pieces of a resurgence. The unit is hesitant to delegate a spy linebacker, though, which could prove costly.

The offense has shown flashes of explosiveness at points since the bye, but has struggled with mental errors.

The Lions will compete: It’s their identity. Yet, winning on the road has yet to happen under Campbell. Until the mental mistakes that have doomed the team are reduced, it’s difficult to take Detroit’s side in what should be a close game.

Bears 20, Lions 16

Vito Chirco

The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields is playing the best football he ever has as an NFL quarterback. And, unfortunately, the Lions have to square off with him this week at Soldier Field.

Fields, for one, has rushed for the second-most yards (602), among all NFL passers. He's also accumulated at least 60 rushing yards in each of his last four games, and has scored a rushing touchdown in three of those contests.

Additionally, the former Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller is coming off a week in which he set the NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Knowing Detroit's struggles with mobile quarterbacks this season, I believes the above spells trouble for Dan Campbell's squad in this Week 10 tilt.

I'm not taking the Bears in a landslide, but I still believe, with the help of Fields, they pull out the victory Sunday.

Bears 24, Lions 17

Camren Clouthier

The Detroit Lions finally got their second win of the season last weekend against Green Bay, and they will look to make it two straight on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Bears QB Justin Fields put together a great performance in last week's win for Chicago, setting the record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. So, I expect he'll try to ride that momentum into this game.

On the other hand, Detroit barely got it done against the Packers in what was sort of an ugly win. But, hey, a win's a win, and the Lions will surely be trying to use that as leverage of their own.

I anticipate that this will be another close game for Detroit, which matches up pretty evenly with the Bears at this point in time.

Look for the Lions to try and exploit the weak Bears' defense and play through their offense, which started the season off as one of the best in the league.

Do they get it done again this week? The pessimist in me says no, especially on the road. So, I predict the Lions will drop to 2-7, following this contest.

Bears 20, Lions 17

John Maakaron

The Lions are seeking their first road victory since 2020. Aaron Glenn's defense may have to step up again, as Detroit's offense has struggled to put up points the last month of the season.

If D'Andre Swift can be more of a factor in the offense, it would certainly aid Jared Goff, since the team has struggled with a lack of explosive plays the past few weeks.

Containing Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney will be key for Detroit to secure back-to-back wins for the first time ever in the Dan Campbell era.

Lions 24, Bears 20