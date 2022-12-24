Predictions: Lions-Panthers

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 16 contest with the Carolina Panthers.

Christian Booher

The Lions have the advantage over Carolina on offense, as Detroit’s offense has proven to be more explosive. Carolina’s defense is tough, though, which should result in another hard-nosed showdown.

As with many other games this year, this one will find a way to come down to the wire. As Detroit proved last week, it can make the plays in key situations. Expect Jared Goff and company to remain cool in the clutch, as they pick up another key win.

Lions 24, Panthers 23

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vito Chirco

The Lions travel to Carolina on Christmas Eve, seeking their fourth straight victory.

If Dan Campbell & Co. are going to capture the road win, they're going to have to do two things well: establishing the ground game and stopping the Panthers' rushing attack.

A week ago against the Jets, Detroit's top two backs, D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, combined for 85 yards, and failed to find the end zone (on 21 total carries). They'll have a better chance to succeed against Carolina, which has permitted the 11th-most rushing yards (1,830) and the eighth-most rushing touchdowns (16) through 14 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers, led by running back D'Onta Foreman, have produced the 17th-most yards on the ground (1,645) and the 12th-most rushing TDs in the NFL (13).

It won't be easy, but I believe the Lions will do just enough, in getting the run game going and limiting Carolina's ground game, to come out on top in this Week 16 contest.

Lions 24, Panthers 13

Camren Clouthier

Hungry for the playoffs, Detroit is looking to do all it can to win out as the season winds down. I expect that this weekend's matchup with the Panthers will be no different.

With the Lions on fire and Carolina largely struggling, I expect Detroit to perform well, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been solid, and I hope that he continues his strong play. Jamaal Williams should be a scoring factor, as well. I'm also curious to see what contributions Jameson Williams will provide.

It will certainly be tough to win back-to-back road games, but with the way Detroit is trending lately, I think it will get the job done and defeat Sam Darnold and the Panthers.

Lions 31, Panthers 20

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

John Maakaron

The Lions have been in playoff mode for the past several weeks. With so much on the line each week, it was understandable the team was a little tight against the Jets last week.

This week, the Lions correct some mistakes, and are able to take advantage of multiple red-zone trips. Playing looser should allow for Dan Campbell's team to impose its will on a Panthers team that has been playing well as of late.

If the Lions can stop the run and avoid the big mistake, they should be able to score points and leave Carolina with the victory. I see Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff having solid performances this week. The offense will need to get back on track, after failing to score in the red zone on several trips a week ago.

Lions 27, Panthers 18