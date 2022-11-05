Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions announced they are temporarily elevating tight end Shane Zylstra and wideout Brandon Zylstra from the practice squad.

In addition to the practice squad elevations, it was announced wideout Stanley Berryhill has been signed to the active roster.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week Jason Cabinda was being considered as a tight end replacement, but lingering injuries will prevent him from making his season debut against Green Bay.

The Lions offense is seeking to end a scoreless drought in the second half of games.

In the past three games, the Lions have not scored a single point in the second half against the Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins.

“Yeah, it’s turnovers and penalties. That to me is a starting point, turnovers and penalties. So, we have to hold onto the ball. We need more takeaways on defense, and man, we have to be laser focused on all the small things when it comes out," Campbell said prior to practice on Friday. "I mean if we’re going to do a hard count, like we should know inside and out when these things are coming because ultimately, that’s what’s done us in. And then once that’s happened, we haven’t -- we have not been able to get our momentum back out of those, and so we can’t be so fragile as to, you don’t want them to happen.

"We can’t have them happen, but if they do, we have to find our way to get back out of it. And if it’s offense has gotten into a lull, defense, we need something big," Campbell continued. "We need a takeaway. We need a huge sack, we need something. We need to get off the field on third down and get the momentum back, so – or special teams. There again, you guys have heard me say it, but somebody’s got to pick it up, and step up and make something happen, so that we get everything turned back the other way.”

