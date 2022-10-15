Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence.

The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0).

Additionally, only one Detroit player has amassed more than one sack so far this season: rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

He paces all Lions defenders with three sacks. Yet, he has been far from consistently productive. And, each of those sacks, in fact, came in one game: Detroit's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

It speaks volumes to the fact that the Lions have a glaring void in the pass-rushing department.

One player that could help upgrade the unit is Carolina Panthers EDGE Brian Burns.

Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are currently in a tailspin, sitting at 1-4 and in last place in the NFC South. And, they just fired their head coach, Matt Rhule.

Subsequently, per Sports Illustrated senior NFL writer Albert Breer, fellow teams have begun to inquire about the availability of several of Carolina's veteran players, including Burns.

Burns, a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2019, has recorded back-to-back nine sack campaigns. Additionally, he produced a career-best 13 tackles for loss a season ago, en route to earning his first ever trip to the Pro Bowl.

He's also still just 24 years old, and has amassed four sacks and six tackles for loss in five games this season.

Fair to say, he'd provide a significant boost to Detroit's anemic pass-rushing unit.

While that is true, there is one big thing standing in the way of the Lions landing the Florida State product: the likely compensation involved to attain his services.

If the Panthers were to deal Burns, there is a strong likelihood that they would demand multiple draft picks in return, including a first-rounder.

While Detroit contains two of them (and both could be top-15 picks), giving up such draft capital could be too valuable of a package for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to part with at this point.

In my opinion, there's a better chance -- although not astronomically better -- that this kind of deal happens over the offseason.

For now, Holmes & Co. are likely stuck with their lackluster pass-rushing department.