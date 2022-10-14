Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record.

After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.

With 12 games remaining, head coach Dan Campbell will go back to the drawing board to secure additional wins over the next 12 weeks.

"It’s a good group of guys, and we’ve got to regroup," Campbell said. "We got the bye to do that. Make adjustments. Figure out what we can do better. How do we use our personnel. What do we do to maximize the personnel? Do we need to make a shift in some of the things that we do defensively, offensively? Do we need to calm things down even more? Do we need to, and look, I’m looking at practice."

The focus of the team now will be doing anything possible to go on the road and secure a victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You get a little momentum, things will turn in a hurry, and then you could be the hottest team going, " Campbell said. "But we’ve got to clean our stuff up. We’ve got to get better.”

The latest edition of the All Lions podcast explores how the team can rally over the next 12 weeks to attempt to finish the season with a record of 7-10.

