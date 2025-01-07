Jared Goff Reacts to Ben Johnson Interviewing for Other NFL Jobs
Two Detroit Lions coordinators are expected to be coveted by several NFL teams.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was asked during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket about offensive coordinator Ben Johnson participating in interviews with other teams this week.
"He’s had interviews before, hasn’t he? So I don't know, we’ll see," Goff explained. "Obviously, I love Ben, he’s the best and I wish him the best in whatever he ends up doing. But he knows that I’d like to have him for at least one more."
With the bye week, Detroit's two coordinators will have the opportunity to conduct virtual interviews with teams that are potentially interested.
For Johnson, the Patriots, Bears and Jaguars have requested to interview him for their head coaching vacancies.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "The Lions have given OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn a window from Thursday afternoon through Saturday to do head coaching interviews, per sources. All those, by rule, have to be virtual. (As we’ve said, Johnson will be selective, and may only interview with Chicago and NE.)"
Aaron Glenn reportedly will interview with four teams
According to reports, Glenn will interview with the Saints, Jets, Bears and Jaguars.
Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the virtual interview with the Saints will take place this Friday.
Earlier this week, Glenn and his wife were spotted at Little Ceasars Arena watching the Detroit Pistons eventually defeat the Portland Trail Blazers, 118-115.