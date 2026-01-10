Four Detroit Lions Were Named All-Pros

The Detroit Lions had a total of four players land on the 2025 All-Pro team.

On the first-team, as voted by the Associated Press, linebacker Jack Campbell and offensive lineman Penei Sewell were recognized for their efforts this past season.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson landed on the second-team.

"We know how valuable he is for us and what he does. He’s a durable, rugged, productive player," Lions head man Dan Campbell said of the former Iowa linebacker last week. "And I mentioned this I think last week and it’s still the same thing, he’s taken more reps than anybody on our team to this point, which is, and those are not easy reps.

"But fortunately he’s built well. He’s built to handle it. And so, I’m happy for him in that regard, because he is getting noticed, and he deserves credit for the way he’s playing. But we’ve known it here in this building what he’s about.”

Campbell finished the 2025 season with five sacks, 176 tackles, three forced fumbles, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Praise from veteran teammate

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone praised Campbell during locker room cleanout.

In 2025, Campbell became the green dot leader of the defense, emerging as a reliable contributor and a vocal leader.

The 31-year-old veteran feels very comfortable with the development of Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

“Jack with the Pro Bowl nod this year. It’s been awesome to kind of see his development and help him out and be a part of it,” Anzalone explained. “It’s just been, you know, those two guys are really good people, first and foremost, and they’re lifelong friends. There’s definitely a sense of pride that I have when I see them succeed. It’s cool to see. And they gotta keep it going. There’s a lot more in the tank for them.”

Anzalone may not return in 2026, but feels if he has played his last down in Motown, he did his part in leaving the organization better than when he first arrived back in 2021.

“I feel like growing up, my dad always used to tell me, like, ‘Leave a place better than when you found it,’” Anzalone said. “And I feel like I definitely did that. So, I feel good about my body of work, and I’m proud of it. So we’ll see what happens. It’s kind of too, too, too soon to say.”

