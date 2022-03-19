Los Angeles Rams Sign Matthew Stafford to Massive Contract Extension

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely finish his career with the Los Angeles Rams.

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season playing away from the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned a massive new contract extension.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford have come to terms on a new four-year, $160 million contract that includes $135 million in guaranteed monies.

During his previous contract, the 34-year old signal-caller had been earning $27 million per year, which ranked as the 13th-highest quarterback contract in the NFL.

The Rams made a blockbuster trade with Detroit to allow the talented quarterback an opportunity to change the narrative that he could not secure victories in the biggest games.

By sending multiple first round picks, along with their former starting quarterback to the Lions, the Rams organization were hoping to take the final step forward to become the top team in the NFL once again.

“I think Matt’s at that point in his career where he’s played a lot of football, he’s made a lot of money and we’re now at that chapter of ‘OK, let’s do something special,’” general manager Les Snead said prior to the Rams victory over the Bengals in the Super Bowl. “I think he’s looking at it like, ‘This is a good place to write my farewell chapters in this league.’”

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the Lions, but only reached the highest levels of success playing for a different team.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER