Skip to main content

Los Angeles Rams Sign Matthew Stafford to Massive Contract Extension

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely finish his career with the Los Angeles Rams.

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season playing away from the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned a massive new contract extension. 

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford have come to terms on a new four-year, $160 million contract that includes $135 million in guaranteed monies. 

During his previous contract, the 34-year old signal-caller had been earning $27 million per year, which ranked as the 13th-highest quarterback contract in the NFL. 

The Rams made a blockbuster trade with Detroit to allow the talented quarterback an opportunity to change the narrative that he could not secure victories in the biggest games. 

By sending multiple first round picks, along with their former starting quarterback to the Lions, the Rams organization were hoping to take the final step forward to become the top team in the NFL once again. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17478676_168388382_lowres (1)

Lions Believe Building Culture Will Maximize Talent

Read more about how the Detroit Lions believe that building a winning culture will maximize the talent on the roster.

4 hours ago
USATSI_17068817_168388382_lowres

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Robert Woods

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

7 hours ago
chark5

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in WR DJ Chark Jr.

John Shipley of Jaguar Report explains how new Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. helps the Lions' offense.

9 hours ago

“I think Matt’s at that point in his career where he’s played a lot of football, he’s made a lot of money and we’re now at that chapter of ‘OK, let’s do something special,’” general manager Les Snead said prior to the Rams victory over the Bengals in the Super Bowl. “I think he’s looking at it like, ‘This is a good place to write my farewell chapters in this league.’”

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the Lions, but only reached the highest levels of success playing for a different team. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_17478676_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Lions Believe Building Culture Will Maximize Talent

By Vito Chirco4 hours ago
USATSI_17068817_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Robert Woods

By Daniel Kelly7 hours ago
chark5
News

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in WR DJ Chark Jr.

By John Maakaron9 hours ago
walker5
News

Lions 2022 Free Agency Week Mock Draft Roundup

By Vito Chirco21 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Met with Lions GM Brad Holmes and DC Aaron Glenn

By John MaakaronMar 18, 2022
stafford5
News

New Matthew Stafford Commercial Is Going Viral

By John MaakaronMar 18, 2022
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Has Potential to Be Unstoppable in 2022

By Christian BooherMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17068149_168388382_lowres
News

5 Things EDGE Charles Harris Must Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel KellyMar 18, 2022