Through their first five games of the 2022 NFL season, the Lions haven't experienced many positives.

They sit at 1-4 and in last place in the NFC North division coming out of the bye week, and will look to get back on the right track in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It'll be easier than done for Detroit, with its well-documented defensive struggles and Cowboys Pro Bowl signal-caller Dak Prescott expected to start under center for the first time since Week 1.

Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last five games with a thumb injury, and Cooper Rush, a Central Michigan product, has started in his place, going 4-1.

On the season, Dallas sits at 4-2 and in third place in the NFC East.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell understands that if his team is going to have any chance at beating the Cowboys Sunday, it will need to have a strong week of practice.

"We have to win the week, man," Campbell told reporters Monday. "We have to be on point for each practice and prepare to win. That's really what it is. We can't say we're going to do it. It's all about our preparation."

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Campbell is worried about how Detroit prepares for its opponents the remainder of the season, Lions fans are much more worried about something else: the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result of Detroit's dismal start to the season, a large sect of the team's fans has already turned its attention to next year's draft and who Campbell's squad will take with its two first-round selections.

If the season were to end today, the Lions would draft at No. 3 overall with their own selection, plus at No. 22 (courtesy of the Matthew Stafford trade with the currently 3-3 L.A. Rams).

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order (top five picks)

• 1.) Carolina Panthers

• 2.) Las Vegas Raiders

• 3.) Detroit Lions

• 4.) Houston Texans

• 5.) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)

Picks No. 20-25

• 20.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• 21.) Baltimore Ravens

• 22.) Lions (via Rams)

• 23.) Indianapolis Colts

• 24.) Tennessee Titans

• 25.) L.A. Chargers