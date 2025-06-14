Ranking Lions Teams Since 2000
The Detroit Lions have experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout the last 25 seasons.
Recently, the team has experienced an unprecedented level of success. However, their fortunes weren't always so shiny as they had dealt with turbulent times, poor coaching hires, and disappointing play.
Here is a ranking of the last 25 Lions teams since 2000 ahead of the 2025 season.
25.) 2008
Record: 0-16 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Rod Marinelli
The worst Lions team of not just the 21st century, but perhaps their entire history came in 2008 when they went 0-16. They cycled through quarterbacks, with three starting games and five getting snaps. They lost four straight one-score games from Week 6 through Week 9, but failed to stay within a touchdown in every other game and finished with a franchise-worst -249 point differential.
24.) 2009
Record: 2-14 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Schwartz
The year after the winless season wasn't much better, as the team transitioned to rookie Matthew Stafford under center and introduced new head coach Jim Schwartz. There were predictable growing pains, but Stafford's heroics against the Cleveland Browns created optimism for better days ahead. The offense struggled, being held to 13 points or less in eight of the 16 games.
23.) 2001
Record: 2-14 (Fifth in NFC Central)
Head coach: Marty Mornhinweg
This Lions team started 0-12 before knocking off the Vikings in December on a fourth-quarter Corey Schlesinger touchdown run. The team lost a series of close games midway through the year but couldn't get over the hump until they were able to best their division rival. They added a late-season win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the defense struggled to get enough stops en route to the team losing several shootouts and finishing with a -154 point differential.
22.) 2002
Record: 3-13 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Marty Mornhinweg
Similar to the theme from 2008-09, things didn't get much better for the Lions in 2003 after a sluggish 2002 season. A 9-7 win over Dallas put the Lions at 3-5 in Week 9, but they lost the final eight games including two overtime games and a two-point heartbreaker against Minnesota after a late failed two-point conversion. Rookie Joey Harrington struggled to take care of the ball with 16 interceptions, and the defense ranked 31st in points allowed.
21.) 2006
Record: 3-13 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Rod Marinelli
The offense struggled out of the gate with Jon Kitna under center, scoring a combined 16 points in the first two games. They were able to log their first win over Buffalo in Week 5, but a seven-game losing streak late in the year spelled doom. The running game struggled, as the team failed to rush for over 100 yards collectively from Week 10 on.
20.) 2020
Record: 5-11 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coaches: Matt Patricia (Fired after Week 12), Darrell Bevell (Interim)
The final year of the Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn era was a messy one, as the Lions began the year with a collapse against the Chicago Bears. Sitting at 4-5 heading into Week 11, Detroit was shut out in a loss at Carolina and then thumped by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. That loss to Houston prompted the firing of Patricia and Quinn, and the Lions finished 1-4. Their 519 points allowed defensively remains the worst total in franchise history.
19.) 2021
Record: 3-13-1 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Dan Campbell
The first year of the Dan Campbell era was an unceremonious one for the most part. The team started 0-10-1 before defeating Minnesota on the final play, and quarterback Jared Goff struggled plenty throughout the year. Detroit was competitive and gritty in most games and finished with a win over Green Bay. Yet, the offense was shut out in multiple first halves and was held under 20 points in 12 games, including 10 straight from Week 2 through Week 12.
18.) 2003
Record: 5-11 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Steve Mariucci
The Lions started strong with a Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but would lose six-straight games after that. Harrington led the league with 22 interceptions, and the run game ranked last in yards and produced just five rushing touchdowns the entire season. A win over Green Bay on Thanksgiving was a highlight, but the struggles of the offense doomed their hopes largely throughout the season.
17.) 2019
Record: 3-12-1 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Matt Patricia
After late-game struggles prompted a season-opening tie with Arizona, the Lions won two in a row and then lost the next two by a combined five points to sit at 2-2-1. They would be 3-4-1 when Stafford suffered a season-ending injury, which prompted a game of quarterback roulette as backup Jeff Driskel was also later lost for the year. Detroit lost its last eight games, including six by one score or less, as inconsistent quarterback play led to their downfall.
16.) 2005
Record: 5-11 (Third in NFC North)
Head coaches: Steve Mariucci (Fired after Week 12), Dick Jauron (Interim)
A season-opening win over the Packers prompted excitement, and the Lions were 3-3 heading into Week 8. However, they would win one of their next seven games and Mariucci was ousted after a 27-7 loss to Atlanta. Harrington threw for just 12 touchdown passes in 12 games, and Jeff Garcia wasn't much better in his absence. This team produced the least amount of points in the last 25 years with 254.
15.) 2012
Record: 4-12 (Fourth in NFC North
Head coach: Jim Schwartz
The Lions won two straight in Weeks 8 and 9 to even their record at 4-4 in the first week of November. However, Schwartz's team lost eight straight games to end the year headlined by their Thanksgiving overtime loss that featured a coaching mishap on an attempted challenge and both a fumble and a missed field goal in overtime. This was the year that Calvin Johnson broke the NFL's single-season receiving yards record, notching 1,964 yards.
14.) 2007
Record: 7-9 (Third in NFC North)
Head coach: Rod Marinelli
Despite finishing just two games under .500, this team finished with a point differential of -98. This was in part due to a 35-point loss to Philadelphia in Week 3 after starting 2-0, as well as a 34-3 loss to Washington two weeks later to drop them to 3-2. The Lions would rebound and win three straight to get to 6-2 on the year, but won just one game out of their next seven with four losses coming by double digits.
13.) 2018
Record: 6-10 (Fourth in NFC North)
Head coach: Matt Patricia
A pick-six on the first defensive play of the season generated some excitement, but unfortunately the Lions would then be picked apart by Sam Darnold in what was a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets in the season opener. The offense struggled in the first year of Patricia's tenure, as they were held to 20 points or less in eight of their 11 games after an early bye week.
12.) 2004
Record: 6-10 (Third in NFC North)
Head coach: Steve Mariucci
The Lions started strong in 2004, winning four of their first six games headlined by a 230-yard, two-touchdown pass performance from Harrington in Week 7 against the New York Giants. However, a midseason swoon withheld the team from reaching the postseason as they lost five in a row capped by a 41-9 loss to Indianapolis on Thanksgiving. After rebounding with a win over Arizona, Detroit lost three of its last four games.
11.) 2010
Record: 6-10
Head coach: Jim Schwartz
In similar fashion to the 2015 season, the Lions started slow with a 1-5 record going into the bye week. Matthew Stafford was lost for the year with an injury, and the record swelled to 2-10 after the first week in December. However, Drew Stanton and Shaun Hill won two starts apiece to end the year and the Lions finished the season on a positive note. Despite all the struggles, the Lions ultimately finished with just a -7 point differential.
10.) 2015
Record: 7-9 (Third in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Caldwell
Heading into the bye week with a 1-7 record, things looked bleak for the Lions. However, Caldwell pulled the right strings as Detroit emerged with three straight wins out of the break heading into a Thursday matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Appearing to have clinched their fourth straight victory, a facemask penalty extended the game one play, which was all Aaron Rodgers needed to complete a game-winning Hail Mary and crush Detroit's playoff hopes. The Lions lost the next game against St. Louis, but ended with three more wins. The offseason started with a shocker, as Johnson retired at the end of the season.
9.) 2013
Record: 7-9 (Third in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Schwartz
Headlined by an outstanding performance by Johnson, who pulled in 329 yards, against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions entered their bye week at 5-3 with their eyes on the postseason. A win over Chicago after the break boosted spirits even more, but once again a late-season spiral was on tap. They'd win only one more game the rest of the year, a blowout over Green Bay on Thanksgiving, and lost their last four. They lost their last three by a combined six points, including a Monday Night Football loss to Baltimore on a Justin Tucker 61-yard field goal and a one-point loss to Minnesota.
8.) 2000
Record: 9-7 (Fourth in NFC Central)
Head coaches: Bobby Ross (Resigned after Week 10), Gary Moeller (Interim)
With four weeks remaining in the season, the Lions seemed destined for a playoff appearance. Even after Ross resigned following Week 10, the Lions adjusted seamlessly with interim coach Moeller and rattled off three straight wins. However, they lost back-to-back games before a win over New York put them right on the Wild Card bubble with one game remaining. They lost the regular season finale on a last-second 54-yard field goal by Chicago's Paul Edinger, while St. Louis won to take the final Wild Card spot at 10-6.
7.) 2017
Record: 9-7 (Second in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Caldwell
The Lions were on the fringe of starting the year 3-0, but had a last-second go-ahead touchdown negated by review against the Atlanta Falcons. Still, they managed to enter a Thanksgiving showdown against Minnesota with a 6-4 record. They lost that game, then the next one to Baltimore to even their record. The Lions won three of their last four to finish 9-7, ironically one game behind Atlanta for the final NFC Wild Card spot.
6.) 2022
Record: 9-8 (Second in NFC North)
Head coach: Dan Campbell
A 1-6 start to the 2022 season on top of the 3-13-1 mark in Campbell's first year frustrated the fan base. However, owner Sheila Hamp spoke in support of the head coach, and the franchise's fortunes soon turned. The Lions went on a three-game win streak before narrowly losing to the Bills on Thanksgiving, then stacked three more wins to even their record at 7-7 with three games left. Detroit announced their presence as a contender for years to come with a win at Lambeau in Week 18, which would've gotten them into the playoffs had Los Angeles defeated Seattle earlier in the day.
5.) 2016
Record: 9-7 (Second in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Caldwell
After starting the season 4-4, the Lions rattled off five straight wins to sit in first place at 9-4 heading into the final three weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the Packers were two games back at 7-6. However, the Lions lost their last two and the Packers won their next two to set up a showdown for the division championship in Week 17. Green Bay won that game, sending the Lions into a Wild Card showdown with Seattle. Detroit's offense was shutdown by the Seahawks, as they were handed a 26-6 defeat.
4.) 2011
Record: 10-6 (Second in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Schwartz
The Lions rolled five straight wins to begin the season before losing a close game to San Francisco. They entered the bye week at 6-2, but lost three out of four to drop to 7-5. There would be no catching the 15-1 Packers in the divisional race, but the Lions won three in a row before giving up a six-touchdown performance to Green Bay backup Matt Flynn in the regular season finale. Stafford became the first quarterback in Lions history to throw for 5,000 yards. They were unable to defeat the Saints in the Wild Card Round on the road.
3.) 2014
Record: 11-5 (Second in NFC North)
Head coach: Jim Caldwell
The Lions started off extremely hot, winning seven of their first nine games. They withstood consecutive losses to Arizona and New England before rattling off four straight wins to set up a game against Green Bay with the NFC North crown on the line. They were unable to beat the Packers, which sent them into a Wild Card meeting with Dallas. This would become the ultimate what-if, as they squandered a 14-0 first half advantage and had what appeared to be a clear pass-interference penalty overturned. The Lions lost 24-20, ending what was a very promising season.
2.) 2023
Record: 12-5 (First in NFC North)
Head coach: Dan Campbell
The season started strong with a win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and they won seven of their next nine to reach 8-2. Even after a Thanksgiving loss to Green Bay, they won three out of four to clinch their first NFC North title ever. A stunning loss to Dallas kept them out of the running for the No. 1 seed, but Detroit won two playoff games to set up a showdown with San Francisco with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Hopes were high when they entered halftime with a 24-7 lead, but a pair of failed fourth downs, a fumble and an improbable catch led to the 49ers rallying and crushing the Lions' Super Bowl dreams.
1.) 2024
Record: 15-2 (First in NFC North)
Head coach: Dan Campbell
The Lions enjoyed not just their best season of the last 25 years, but their best season in franchise history last year. Offensively, they set a number of records and finished first in the league in scoring and second in total yards. They also set the franchise record for point differential by a wide margin at +222. Three players earned First Team All-Pro honors, and they dominated Minnesota in a Week 18 battle for the NFC North title to earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. However, the season ended on a sour note as they were upset by Washington in the Divisional Round.