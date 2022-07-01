SI All Lions provides its rankings of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's five best games as a pro.

For all his ups-and-downs the past few seasons, Jared Goff has put together a solid NFL career.

The now seventh-year pro has been named to two Pro Bowls, and helped guide his former employer, the Los Angeles Rams organization, to Super Bowl LIII.

Without further ado, here are the five best games of Goff's career as a professional quarterback.

5.) Nov. 5, 2017

Goff threw for 311 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 51-17 thrashing of the N.Y. Giants at MetLife Stadium. It marked the California native's first time throwing for four touchdowns in a single game, and it led to him earning his first ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Additionally, the then-second-year passer had amassed 209 yards and three TDs in just one half of play.

It was the former top draft pick's first standout performance as a pro, and I bet one that he'll never forget.

4.) Dec. 5, 2021

Goff guided the Lions to their first victory of the 2021 campaign in this Week 13 contest with the NFC North divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

Along the way, the 27-year-old completed 25-of-41 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, en route to garnering NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was his first such honor as a member of the Lions and his fourth overall.

Prior to that, he had last received Offensive Player of the Week recognition in 2019 with the Rams, strangely enough also in Week 13.

Goff's final TD throw in Detroit's clash with Minnesota came on the last play of the game, when he connected with 2021 fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown on an 11-yard strike. To date, this exists as Goff's most impressive performance while donning Honolulu Blue.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Dec. 24, 2017

This marked Goff's second career game with at least four touchdown passes, and it came in a significant win for the Rams franchise.

Los Angeles' 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans not only clinched the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2004 and its first NFC West division crown since 2003. But, it also marked the first time the Rams had qualified for the postseason as a Los Angeles-based squad since 1989.

Goff finished the contest with 301 passing yards and a 118.4 passer rating.

It was the then-up-and-coming QB's final game of the regular season, and he posted a final stat line of 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3,804 yards. He also recorded a lone rushing TD.

He also finished the 2017 campaign with a 100.5 passer rating and a 55.7 QBR, the second-best marks of his career in both stats. And, for his efforts, he was named to his very first Pro Bowl.

2.) Nov. 19, 2018

Goff outdueled 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in what was a high-octane, must-see matchup on Monday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former L.A. Rams signal-caller completed 31-of-49 passes for 413 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Los Angeles' 54-51 win over the Chiefs. Additionally, Goff posted a 117.1 passer rating, and also produced a 7-yard rushing score in the instant classic.

And, his final touchdown of the night was a 40-yard TD pass to tight end Gerald Everett, with 1:49 remaining in the contest. It proved to be the game-winning score.

Goff could do no wrong at this juncture in his tenure in L.A., and he was well on his way to his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

1.) Sept. 27, 2018

Goff recorded the most passing yards ever by a quarterback on Thursday Night Football in this early-season contest with the Vikings in 2018.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick threw for 465 yards, on 36 passing attempts, to go along with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The then-third-year passer absolutely torched the Vikings' secondary, en route to becoming the first player ever with 400 passing yards and five touchdowns on just three days' rest.

Lions fans would love to see this ultra productive form of Goff reappear against the Vikings this upcoming season.