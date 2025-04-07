Ranking Lions Last 10 First-Round NFL Draft Picks
The Detroit Lions have been quite successful targeting prospects early in the draft since general manager Brad Holmes arrived in 2021.
Even the former regime was able to target offensive linemen who have continued to help Detroit's offense thrive several years later.
Here is a ranking of the Lions' last 10 first round NFL draft picks.
10.) CB Jeff Okudah
Unfortunately for former general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, selecting Okudah sealed their fate, as targeting a cornerback that high in the draft rarely pans out.
Okudah recently signed a free agent contract to play with the Vikings in 2025.
9.) LB Jarrad Davis
The highly rated linebacker pre-draft finished his rookie campaign with 65 solo tackles, one interception, two sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games. He was subsequently named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
8.) CB Terrion Arnold
The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back was thrown into the fire right away. Early struggles with handsiness resulted in a plethora of defensive pass interference calls being levied against the first-round pick.
Heading into his second NFL season, the plethora of press-man coverage snaps during his rookie season will contribute to his second-year leap in production and coverage skills.
7.) LB Jack Campbell
Campbell has gained more experience leading the defense, as veeteran Alex Anzalone missed some time dealing with an arm fracture late in the 2024 season.
Heading into his third season, Campbell is now more comfortable and is expected to continue to make gains in coverage and in pass rush situations.
6.) TE T.J. Hockenson
Hockenson has found relative success on the Vikings after being traded away by Holmes back in 2022.
While Detroit did not want to invest in the former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end long-term, he has worked to overcome a torn ACL late in the 2023 season. Hockenson signed a four-year, $66 million extension prior to the start of the 2023 season.
5.) WR Jameson Williams
Holmes expressed at the annual league meetings the team is likely going to exercise Williams' fifth-year option.
Now the team's clear second option at receiver, the speedy wideout is poised to have another productive and explosive campaign in 2025.
4.) C Frank Ragnow
Despite dealing with a foot injury the past couple of seasons, Ragnow has cemented himself as one of the league's best centers.
Ragnow was among the best draft selections of Quinn, who seemingly only had a knack for finding productive and smart offensive linemen.
3.) RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Even thought Holmes was on the receiving end of criticism for targeting a running back in the first round, Gibbs has been part of a position renaissance.
Gibbs is emerging as a blocker and a passing threat out of the backfield, while still being a home-run threat each time he is given a carry.
2.) DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson still ended up Detroit's sack leader with 7.5 in 2024. A severe leg injury derailed his 2024 season before he could have cemented himself as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
A recent workout video highlighting his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula has generated increased excitement that the former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman will return to form in 2025.
1.) OL Penei Sewell
Sewell has firmly cemented himself as the best right tackle in the National Football League. A staple of the offensive line, Holmes' first draft selection in Motown set the tone for one of the best turnarounds in league history.
Entering his fifth campaign in Motown, the former Oregon Ducks lineman is among the most outspoken leaders both on and off the field.