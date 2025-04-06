Lions Hoping For Joint Practices With Two Teams During 2025 Preseason
The Detroit Lions are again hoping to schedule joint practices ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Last season, Detroit traveled to East Rutherford for a pair of joint practices against the New York Giants. After two spirited practices, the Lions were defeated, 14-3, in the preseason contest held at MetLife Stadium.
Head coach Dan Campbell has often revealed the Lions' plans for joint practices at the annual league meeting.
This year, Detroit's popular head man opted not to spill the bean. Campbell expressed he received some pushback for not keeping information withheld until the local media had been told of the plans first.
“I’m not going to say yet, because it seems like every year I’ve done that, it’s been this explosion. Like, ‘Hey, I wish you would’ve told us before you did that, because we haven’t told our media,” Campbell expressed. “I was like, ‘All right.’ So, yeah, we’ve got something in the works. We’ll see what happens.”
Campbell then added the team is hoping to have joint practice sessions with two teams during the preseason.
When the Giants visited the team's Allen Park practice facility in 2023, Campbell noted, "It’s what you think it’s going to be, as far as the intensity goes up and the level of competition. It’s a different -- it’s a fresh look at somebody else and I love that because with camp, you’ve got to be careful. You get into the same routine, the rut, the mundane and you don’t really ever go. You’re just spinning your wheels, so this will be good for us."
Detroit's preseason schedule will be released in May, following the NFL Draft, providing more clues as to who the team could practice against.