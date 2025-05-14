Report: Lions to Open 2025 Season at Packers
The NFL schedule will be released in full at 8 p.m. Wednesday, but several games have already been leaked in the days leading up to the event.
According to reports, the Detroit Lions will open their 2025 campaign by traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Detroit is looking for its third-straight NFC North title, and swept the Packers last season. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 p.m.
Lambeau Field is one of the most historic stadiums in the entire NFL and has traditionally been a difficult place for the Lions to play, however they've won each of the last three road meetings with Green Bay.
The Lions and Packers have played 191 times, with the Packers currently holding a 106-78-2 advantage. However, the Lions' recent success has seen them take control of the division, and they've won six-of-eight against Green Bay since Dan Campbell took over as head coach.
The Packers return plenty of talent, including quarterback Jordan Love and a host of pass-catchers. Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.
During a recent media availability, Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery explained that when the schedule releases, he's only concerned about finding who the team will play first.
"I tell you, the first thing I always look at is the first opponent. I don't get past the first opponent," Montgomery said. "I'll turn my whole offseason into whoever that is. Maybe there's someone else on our staff that looks beyond that, but obviously, looking forward to seeing who runs out first."